TriNet Launches New Website That Provides Small and Medium-Size Businesses with Powerful HR Solutions

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today introduced its redesigned website, combining the full force of its all-in-one HR capabilities into one modernized, engaging and user-friendly site. The launch of this new site is a key component of TriNet's continued promise to businesses to provide incredible HR products and services that can scale and evolve with their needs.

TriNet introduced its redesigned website today, December 19, 2023 (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to launch our dynamic new website that offers a richer, more streamlined experience to all users," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer, Michael Mendenhall. "It is an outstanding representation of how TriNet and our brand has evolved and underscores our unwavering commitment to deliver comprehensive, efficient, and expert HR solutions to meet entrepreneurs and SMBs where they are—and get them to where they need to be."

The new website features TriNet's Professional Employer Organization (PEO), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Administrative Services Organization (ASO) offerings—as well as details on tax credit services from TriNet Clarus R+D. This also eliminates the need for separate domains for TriNet.com and Zenefits.com. The following product capabilities will now be available to TriNet customers on the revamped site:

TriNet PEO – TriNet's main PEO model that combines HR, access to employee benefits and payroll processing into one full-service HR solution.

HR Platform – Harness a modern self-service platform to simplify HR tasks without time-consuming manual effort.

HR Plus – Administrative support for HR, payroll processing and payroll tax, complemented by our efficient HR technology.

The enhanced online experience is reflective of TriNet's role as a trusted HR advisor to thousands of SMBs across the country. TriNet customers will now further enjoy more of the ability to grow and adapt with confidence, get expert help navigating HR compliance and all the complexities that come with it, and save time by eliminating much of the manual work and inefficiencies usually associated with HR.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Investors: Media: Alex Bauer Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross TriNet TriNet Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com

Josh.Gross@TriNet.com

TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.