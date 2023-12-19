Standigm named as a Tech Innovator in Generative AI in Drug Discovery use case

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standigm , a company using artificial intelligence (AI) technology for drug discovery and development, today announced that it has been included in a recent Gartner report, entitled, Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Generative AI NovelDrug Discovery .

About Standigm's technology

Standigm offers three complementary platforms for drug discovery and repurposing:

Standigm ASK , an AI-aided drug target identification platform that can be customized to a user's research context. It provides a prioritized list for query design/ phenotype, predictive evidence and the additional information surrounding the target-disease relationship.

Standigm BEST , which is used for designing novel compounds, leverage generative models to unravel complexities of disease pathways and designs novel small molecule compounds for the requested indication.

Standigm Stella, an innovative automated platform revolutionizing molecular optimization through advanced AI, integrating multi-parameter incremental workflow, Generative, and Predictive AI to provide Synthesis and Patent AI for commercial success.

Standigm has been actively collaborating with several pharmaceutical companies and universities for novel drug discovery. Now, the company is actively seeking collaboration relationships with Big Tech companies to further expand its database and develop additional technology that will further disrupt the pharmaceutical industry.

"We are pleased to be recognized in the Gartner report which we believe is for Standigm's innovative contributions to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors," said Standigm's CEO Dr. Choo. "Generative AI and deep learning are revolutionizing drug discovery and repurposing by lowering the costs and time dramatically, versus researcher-only labor. It also allows pharmaceutical companies to expand their product portfolios into areas which have been considered too rare to address and thus not economically feasible."

About Standigm

Standigm is a drug discovery company that searches therapeutic lead compounds by using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) trained on biomedical big data. We design lead molecules and predict targets and pathways of untreatable diseases and find new indications of existing drugs with the ensemble of 8 different AI models and a comprehensive graphic knowledge database.

Founded in 2015 by experts in artificial intelligence and systems biology at Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology, Standigm has grown into a team of elite researchers, composed of 50% PhDs with multi-disciplinary expertise in chemistry, biology, pharmacology, and high-performance algorithms and data structures.

Our vision is a full-stack pharmaceutical company that could ease the pains of patients all over the world. For more information, please, visit: www.standigm.com

