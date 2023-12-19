Climate Nonprofit Raises $1.2 Million by Reimagining Climate Havens for Marginalized Communities

SEATTLE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hip Hop is Green—the leading hip hop nonprofit that fights climate change and promotes holistic wellness—announced that it has raised $1.2 million in 2023 to create a community climate refuge for marginalized communities across America.

Called Cherry Street Farm , this hydroponic farm and educational lab—founded in hip hop culture—distributes healthy food, builds the resilience of marginalized communities against climate change, and provides emotional refuge while also educating youth of color about the environment. Hip Hop is Green earned grants to support these efforts from the Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning, Office of Planning and Community Development, Department of Community and Human Services—as well as King County and the Seattle Foundation.

"Marginalized communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis can survive, if we put in the work—and we deeply appreciate the support of communities and partners across America," said Keith Tucker, Founder and Executive Director of Hip Hop is Green. "More than survive, our goal is to ensure our communities thrive through holistic health and wellness. That's the true meaning of a climate haven."

As part of its national "More than Exist" campaign, the nonprofit will also launch a podcast featuring icons in the entertainment industry, food experts, environmental justice activists, mental health advocates, and more. Sign up for updates here .

About Hip Hop is Green

Founded in 2009, Hip Hop is Green is a nonprofit organization that promotes holistic wellness as a way of life and transforms urban communities environmentally with the global power of hip hop culture. The nonprofit began by becoming the first hip hop organization to provide Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) families thousands of plant-based meals nationwide. Since then, Hip Hop is Green has worked with hundreds of businesses, youth groups, community organizations, and icons in the entertainment industry to make marginalized communities across America healthier. Projects have included ushering in a health and wellness element of hip hop , leading rapid response projects, launching the Youth Excellence Program to educate BIPOC youth about climate change and plant-based food, planting thousands of trees, and building hydroponic farms. The goal: Every city in America should have spaces that provide refuge for marginalized communities and empower revolutionary transformation against climate change.

Contact:

Press:

Dominique M.

pr@hiphopisgreen.com

Funders/Partnerships:

Keith Tucker

info@hiphopisgreen.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hip Hop is Green