New ENERGY STAR® certified models help homeowners save on utility bills and qualify for tax credits/rebates

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem, a leading global manufacturer of water heating and HVACR products, is introducing two new products within its Maximus™ line-up of super high efficiency gas water heaters. New to the offering are the 75-gallon Maximus™ Heavy Duty (HD) with LeakSense™ and the Maximus™ plus models available in 40- and 50-gallon sizes.

Rheem® expands line of Maximus™ Super High-Efficiency Smart Water Heaters. (PRNewswire)

"This expanded line offers customers a comprehensive selection of super high efficiency condensing gas-fired tank water heaters," said James Courtney, director of product management, Rheem Manufacturing. "All models meet ENERGY STAR® 5.0 requirements to help homeowners save on utility bills, qualify for available tax credits and rebates, and meet rigorous hot water demands for larger homes."

Rheem introduced Maximus with LeakSense in early 2023 with 40- and 50-gallon premium models. Building off the success of those models, the new additions to the line-up include:

The Maximus Heavy Duty with LeakSense is a high-capacity offering at 75 gallons. It provides the same efficiency, performance features and smart options as the original Maximus with LeakSense in a high-capacity version for homes with three or more bedrooms. The MaxMode ™ feature gives homeowners up to 15% more hot water when demand is high.





The Maximus plus models are designed to give homeowners a lower cost, super high efficiency option with powerful performance. Available in 40- and 50- gallon sizes, the new models provide the same performance found in premium models but with streamlined features, allowing homeowners to get the most for their money.

Maximus was designed with input from plumbers for faster service and flexible installation. With zero clearance on sides, single SKU for PDV/PV, and a variety of venting options, it's as easy as a standard tank install. This family of water heaters is fully serviceable from the front and designed to quickly diagnose with full-text diagnostic information at the water heater.

Premium models feature built-in EcoNet® Wi-Fi technology which offers complete control like adjusting water temperature, operating modes, scheduling, and the ability to view energy usage reports and advanced diagnostics.

Premium models also include a built-in 360° LeakSense leak detection system for maximum protection. Service alerts can be received immediately through the EcoNet app or on-unit display. Rheem also provides homeowners with the option of adding LeakGuard™, auto water shut-off valve as an accessory which protects their home from potential water damage by limiting leaks to no more than 20 ounces of water.

Maximus water heaters reduce energy use and carbon emissions by up to 36% and NOx emissions by up to 75% and all packaging is 100% recyclable. Additional savings can be achieved through available tax credits and local utility rebates.

For more information, please visit www.rheem.com/Maximus.

About Rheem

Founded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is a global leader committed to delivering innovations that save energy and support a more sustainable future. With products available in more than 80 countries, Rheem is America's #1 water-heating brand and the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products. The company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Intergas®, Friedrich®, Raypak®, Ruud®, Eemax®, Richmond®, IBC™, Splendid®, Solahart®, EverHot™ and MHG Group as well as Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rheem