Physician-Scientist Steven Quay Speaks to Victor Davis Hanson about lockdowns, mRNA vaccines, and the origins of the COVID virus

SEATTLE and PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-Scientist Dr. Steven Quay, MD, PhD sat down again for a lengthy discussion on the evidence for the cost-benefit of the lockdowns, the real nature of mRNA vaccines, and the controversies over the origins of SARS-CoV-2 in the Wuhan China lab. The one-hour podcast can be found here.

"It is always a pleasure to speak to Victor in this conversational format on important topics of public health interest," stated Dr. Steven Quay, MD, PhD. "In this podcast we were able to explore three of the most important topics to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic:

With the benefit of hindsight, what is the cost-benefit analysis of the draconian public health measures taken in 2020, the lockdowns, business closures, and the like?

With the benefit of millions of doses and over two years of long-term safety and efficacy data, what have we learned about the mRNA vaccine technology?

And given the overwhelming evidence that SARS-CoV-2 was the product of gain-of-function experimentation on a bat coronavirus backbone, where do we go from here in regulating this dangerous research?"

"As we approach the three-year anniversary of the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 from China and the beginning of the worldwide pandemic that, in many ways, fundamentally changed the relationship of government and the consent of the governed, it is critical that we examine the things that were done right and the mistakes that were made," said Victor Hanson. "The prospect of a future worldwide epidemic from a laboratory experiment gone wrong that could exceed the impact of the Black Plague of the Middle Ages requires the attention of all concerned citizens."

ABOUT VICTOR DAVIS HANSON

Victor Davis Hanson is the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution; his focus is classics and military history.

Hanson was a National Endowment for the Humanities fellow at the Center for Advanced Studies in the Behavioral Sciences, Stanford, California (1992–93), a visiting professor of classics at Stanford University (1991–92), the annual Wayne and Marcia Buske Distinguished Visiting Fellow in History at Hillsdale College (2004–), the Visiting Shifron Professor of Military History at the US Naval Academy (2002–3),and the William Simon Visiting Professor of Public Policy at Pepperdine University (2010).

In 1991 he was awarded an American Philological Association Excellence in Teaching Award. He received the Eric Breindel Award for Excellence in Opinion Journalism (2002), presented the Manhattan's Institute's Wriston Lecture (2004), and was awarded the National Humanities Medal (2007) and the Bradley Prize (2008).

Hanson is the author of hundreds of articles, book reviews, and newspaper editorials on Greek, agrarian, and military history, and essays on contemporary culture. He has written or edited twenty-four books, the latest of which is The Case for Trump (Basic Books, 2019). His other books include The Second World Wars (Basic Books, 2017); The Savior Generals: How Five Great Commanders Saved Wars That Were Lost - from Ancient Greece to Iraq (Bloomsbury 2013); The End of Sparta (Bloomsbury, 2011); The Father of Us All: War and History, Ancient and Modern (Bloomsbury, 2010); Makers of Ancient Strategy: From the Persian Wars to the Fall of Rome (ed.) (Princeton, 2010); The Other Greeks (California, 1998); The Soul of Battle (Free Press, 1999); Carnage and Culture (Doubleday, 2001); Ripples of Battle (Doubleday, 2003); A War Like No Other (Random House, 2005); The Western Way of War (Alfred Knopf, 1989; 2nd paperback ed., University of California Press, 2000); The Wars of the Ancient Greeks (Cassell, 1999; paperback ed., 2001); and Mexifornia: A State of Becoming (Encounter, 2003), as well as two books on family farming, Fields without Dreams (Free Press, 1995) and The Land Was Everything (Free Press, 1998). Currently, he is a syndicated columnist for Tribune Media Services and a weekly columnist for the National Review Online.

ABOUT STEVEN QUAY, MD PHD

Dr. Steven Quay has over 390 published contributions to medicine and has been cited over 11,700 times, placing him in the top 1% of scientists worldwide. He holds 236 US patents and patent applications. He has invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals which have helped over 80 million people. He is the author of the best-selling book on surviving the pandemic, Stay Safe: A Physician's Guide to Survive Coronavirus. He is the CEO of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for oncology, including his patented Z-endoxifen for breast cancer and other conditions.

He received his M.D. and Ph.D. from The University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow in the Chemistry Department at MIT with Nobel Laureate H. Gobind Khorana, a resident at the Harvard-MGH Hospital, and spent almost a decade on the faculty of Stanford University School of Medicine. A TEDx talk he delivered on breast cancer prevention has been viewed over 228,000 times. He has testified twice in the US Congress on the origin of SARS-CoV-2 and the risks of gain-of-function virology research.

For more information, visit www.DrQuay.com or follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @Quay_Dr.

