MOHEGAN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2023 OPERATING RESULTS

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority ("Mohegan," "we" or "our") today announced operating results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"Our Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2023 of $399.9 million was the second highest in our 27-year history, compared with Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2022 of $403.9 million, which was the highest to date," said Raymond Pineault, Chief Executive Officer of Mohegan. "We continue to see growth in our Digital gaming segment and with the recent soft opening of Mohegan INSPIRE on November 30th, our diversification efforts will further enable Mohegan to achieve strong results."

Mohegan Operating Results

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 444,319

$ 412,994

$ 31,325

7.6 % Income from operations 48,093

63,463

(15,370)

(24.2) % Net income (loss) attributable to Mohegan (19,900)

29,750

(49,650)

N.M. Adjusted EBITDA[1] 88,049

99,759

(11,710)

(11.7) %

















Quarterly net revenues increased $31.3 million compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to continued growth in Mohegan Digital that was partially offset by lower than expected table hold at Mohegan Sun. Adjusted EBITDA of $88.0 million decreased $11.7 million compared with the prior-year period also due to table hold at Mohegan Sun and the non-controlling interest impact of the Niagara Resorts debenture conversion and related transactions. Our Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.8% for the quarter was 178 basis points unfavorable compared with our pre-COVID-19 fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and 434 basis points unfavorable compared with the prior-year period. Adjusting for normalized table hold at Mohegan Sun and a $4.7 million non-controlling interest impact of the Niagara Resorts debenture conversion, Adjusted EBITDA would have been $108.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin would have been 24.5%, up $6.4 million and down 30 basis points compared with the prior-year period, respectively.

Mohegan Sun

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 224,234

$ 236,761

$ (12,527)

(5.3) % Income from operations 39,804

48,566

(8,762)

(18.0) % Net income attributable to Mohegan Sun 40,030

49,263

(9,233)

(18.7) % Adjusted EBITDA 56,262

65,160

(8,898)

(13.7) %

Net revenues decreased $12.5 million compared with the prior-year period primarily due to lower gaming volumes and table hold for the quarter. Strong non-gaming growth driven by food, beverage and entertainment revenues partially offset the decline in gaming revenues. Adjusted EBITDA of $56.3 million was 13.7% unfavorable compared with the prior-year period. The Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.1% was 84 basis points unfavorable compared with our pre-COVID-19 fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and 243 basis points unfavorable compared with the prior-year period. Adjusting for normalized table hold, Adjusted EBITDA would have been $72.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin would have been 30.1%, up $4.4 million and 175 basis points, respectively, from the prior-year period.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 62,787

$ 64,678

$ (1,891)

(2.9) % Income from operations 10,715

10,315

400

3.9 % Net income attributable to Mohegan Pennsylvania 10,735

10,318

417

4.0 % Adjusted EBITDA 13,775

13,218

557

4.2 %

Net revenues decreased $1.9 million compared with the prior-year period primarily due to lower gaming volumes, which were partially offset by strong food, beverage, and hotel revenues. Adjusted EBITDA of $13.8 million was 4.2% favorable compared with the prior-year period. The Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.9% was 346 basis points favorable compared with our pre-COVID-19 fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and 150 basis points favorable compared with the prior-year period.

Niagara Resorts

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 88,680

$ 84,544

$ 4,136

4.9 % Income from operations 14,552

14,326

226

1.6 % Net income attributable to Niagara Resorts 4,985

12,037

(7,052)

(58.6) % Adjusted EBITDA 14,087

17,891

(3,804)

(21.3) %

















Net revenues increased $4.1 million compared with the prior-year period driven by the continued ramp of the OLG Stage entertainment venue which opened in October 2022. During the same period, the gaming revenue component decreased $7.2 million due to lower volumes. Adjusted EBITDA of $14.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.9%, were unfavorable 21.3% and 527 basis points.

On July 31, 2023, our partner exercised its option to convert its debenture to a 40% non-controlling equity ownership in Niagara Resorts, which impacted Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in the current period. Before the effect of the non-controlling interest, Adjusted EBITDA was $18.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.2%, which were 5.2% favorable and flat compared with the prior-year period, respectively.

In connection with that conversion, we completed a refinancing transaction that enabled us to return CAD $60 million (approximately USD $45 million) to Mohegan.

Mohegan Digital

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 50,040

$ 5,803

$ 44,237

N.M. Income from operations 11,963

2,745

9,218

335.8 % Net income attributable to Mohegan Digital 12,132

3,063

9,069

296.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 12,112

3,063

9,049

295.4 %

















Net revenues increased $44.2 million compared with the prior-year period, partially due to an accounting adjustment which increased both net revenues and expenses by $32 million due to how Connecticut requires that online casino and sports wagering payments be made to the state. These increases included adjustments for prior fiscal 2023 periods. Adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million was $9.0 million favorable compared with the prior-year period as Mohegan Digital continues to focus on growth and profitability.

Management, development and other

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 34,419

$ 15,887

$ 18,532

116.6 % Income (loss) from operations (12,762)

997

(13,759)

N.M. Net income (loss) attributable to management, development and other (24,859)

6,880

(31,739)

N.M. Adjusted EBITDA 4,149

10,402

(6,253)

(60.1) %

















Net revenues increased $18.5 million primarily due to an $18.3 million adjustment in inter-company revenue that was fully offset by an equal increase in inter-company expenses related to the accounting treatment for Niagara Resorts entertainment items. Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million was $6.3 million unfavorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to a loss on foreign currency and increased labor, professional services and legal costs. Net income for the period was $31.7 million unfavorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to pre-opening costs related to Mohegan INSPIRE.

All other

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 3,836

$ 6,585

$ (2,749)

(41.7) % Loss from operations (4,673)

(2,127)

(2,546)

(119.7) % Net loss attributable to all other (6,478)

(3,976)

(2,502)

(62.9) % Adjusted EBITDA (3,061)

(573)

(2,488)

(434.2) %

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.1 million was 434.2% unfavorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to decreased gaming revenues at Mohegan Casino Las Vegas, resulting from unfavorable table hold. Normalized for table hold, Mohegan Las Vegas Adjusted EBITDA would have been $1.8 million in the current period.

Corporate

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 89

$ 104

$ (15)

(14.4) % Loss from operations (11,506)

(11,363)

(143)

(1.3) % Net loss attributable to corporate (56,445)

(47,839)

(8,606)

(18.0) % Adjusted EBITDA (9,275)

(9,406)

131

1.4 %

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million favorable compared with the prior-year period. Net loss was $8.6 million unfavorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to higher interest costs.

Other Information

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, Mohegan held cash and cash equivalents of $217.3 million and $164.7 million, respectively. Inclusive of letters of credit, which reduce borrowing availability, Mohegan had $182.1 million of borrowing capacity under its senior secured credit facility and line of credit as of September 30, 2023. In addition, inclusive of letters of credit, which reduce borrowing availability, the Niagara Resorts had $36.8 million of borrowing capacity under the Niagara Resorts revolving credit facility and swingline facility as of September 30, 2023.

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario; and Mohegan INSPIRE is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some information included in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements can sometimes be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect" or "intend" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking information may involve important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Mohegan. Information concerning potential factors that could affect Mohegan's financial results is included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as well as in Mohegan's other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made available on its website. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Mohegan does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Mohegan cannot assure that projected results or events will be achieved or will occur.

MOHEGAN TRIBAL GAMING AUTHORITY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Revenues:





Gaming $ 297,845

$ 281,668 Food and beverage 41,566

38,567 Hotel 30,456

30,839 Retail, entertainment and other 74,452

61,920 Net revenues 444,319

412,994 Operating costs and expenses:





Gaming 174,889

148,774 Food and beverage 32,735

31,655 Hotel 12,066

12,897 Retail, entertainment and other 31,542

22,932 Advertising, general and administrative 79,231

82,390 Corporate 21,184

14,654 Depreciation and amortization 25,277

24,972 Impairment of tangible assets —

5,886 Other, net 19,302

5,371 Total operating costs and expenses 396,226

349,531 Income from operations 48,093

63,463 Other income (expense):





Interest income 1,120

(145) Interest expense, net (54,642)

(55,259) Gain (loss) on modification and early extinguishment of debt (35)

633 Gain (loss) on fair value adjustment (8,490)

22,385 Other, net 1,439

2,863 Total other expense (60,608)

(29,523) Income (loss) before income tax (12,515)

33,940 Income tax provision (6,376)

(4,257) Net income (loss) (18,891)

29,683 Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (1,009)

67 Net income (loss) attributable to Mohegan $ (19,900)

$ 29,750

MOHEGAN TRIBAL GAMING AUTHORITY

RECONCILIATION OF NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA Explanation:

Net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, is a commonly used measure of performance in the casino and hospitality industry. EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Mohegan historically has evaluated its operating performance with the non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA, which as used in this press release, primarily represents EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash and other items as exhibited in the following reconciliation.

Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional way to evaluate Mohegan's operations and, when viewed with both Mohegan's GAAP results and the reconciliation provided, Mohegan believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides a more complete understanding of its financial performance than could be otherwise obtained absent this disclosure. Adjusted EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because: (1) Mohegan believes it enhances an overall understanding of Mohegan's past and current financial performance; (2) Mohegan believes it is a useful tool for investors to assess the operating performance of the business in comparison to other operators within the casino and hospitality industry because Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that may not be indicative of Mohegan's operating results; (3) measures that are comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are often used as an important basis for the valuation of casino and hospitality companies; and (4) Mohegan uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate the performance of its operating personnel and management and as a benchmark to evaluate its operating performance in comparison to its competitors.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, any US GAAP financial measure including net income (as an indicator of Mohegan's performance) or cash flows provided by operating activities (as an indicator of Mohegan's liquidity), nor should it be considered as an indicator of Mohegan's overall financial performance. Mohegan's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is likely to be different from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA or other similarly titled measurements used by other casino and hospitality companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates certain items from net income, such as interest and depreciation and amortization, that are items that have been incurred in the past and will continue to be incurred in the future; and therefore, should be considered in the overall evaluation of Mohegan's results. Mohegan compensates for these limitations by providing relevant disclosures of items excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, both in its reconciliation to the US GAAP financial measure of net income and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating its results. Mohegan strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands)

Mohegan

Sun

Mohegan

Pennsylvania

Niagara

Resorts

Mohegan

Digital

Management,

development

and other

All other

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to Mohegan

$ 40,030

$ 10,735

$ 4,985

$ 12,132

$ (24,859)

$ (6,478)

$ (56,445)

$ —

$ (19,900) Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

—

—

1,127

(149)

31

—

—

—

1,009 Income tax provision

—

—

5,090

—

1,286

—

—

—

6,376 Interest income

(279)

(20)

(515)

(20)

(128)

—

(160)

2

(1,120) Interest expense, net

53

—

3,886

—

4,019

1,805

44,881

(2)

54,642 Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt

—

—

34

—

—

—

1

—

35 Loss on fair value adjustment

—

—

—

—

8,490

—

—

—

8,490 Other, net

—

—

(55)

—

(1,601)

—

217

—

(1,439) Income (loss) from operations

39,804

10,715

14,552

11,963

(12,762)

(4,673)

(11,506)

—

48,093 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests

—

—

(4,741)

149

(31)

—

—

—

(4,623) Depreciation and amortization

16,452

3,047

4,021

—

120

1,591

46

—

25,277 Other, net

6

13

255

—

16,822

21

2,185

—

19,302 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 56,262

$ 13,775

$ 14,087

$ 12,112

$ 4,149

$ (3,061)

$ (9,275)

$ —

$ 88,049





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 ($ in thousands)

Mohegan

Sun

Mohegan

Pennsylvania

Niagara

Resorts

Mohegan

Digital

Management,

development

and other

All other

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to Mohegan

$ 49,263

$ 10,318

$ 12,037

$ 3,063

$ 6,880

$ (3,976)

$ (47,839)

$ 4

$ 29,750 Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

—

—

—

(318)

251

—

—

—

(67) Income tax (benefit) provision

—

—

4,468

—

(211)

—

—

—

4,257 Interest income

(46)

(3)

(58)

—

252

—

(30)

30

145 Interest expense, net

53

—

2,968

—

14,131

1,849

36,288

(30)

55,259 (Gain) loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt

(704)

—

71

—

—

—

—

—

(633) Gain on fair value adjustment

—

—

—

—

(22,385)

—

—

—

(22,385) Other, net

—

—

(5,160)

—

2,079

—

218

—

(2,863) Income (loss) from operations

48,566

10,315

14,326

2,745

997

(2,127)

(11,363)

4

63,463 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests

—

—

—

318

(251)

—

—

—

67 Depreciation and amortization

16,717

2,956

3,666

—

10

1,559

64

—

24,972 Impairment of tangible assets

—

—

—

—

5,886

—

—

—

5,886 Other, net

(123)

(53)

(101)

—

3,760

(5)

1,893

—

5,371 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 65,160

$ 13,218

$ 17,891

$ 3,063

$ 10,402

$ (573)

$ (9,406)

$ 4

$ 99,759

_____________________________ 1 Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures for a discussion and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA.

