Universal Technical Institute, Inc. announces Kevin Prehn as president of Concorde Career Colleges

PHOENIX, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs, today announced the appointment of Kevin Prehn as president of Concorde Career Colleges, effective immediately. Prehn has served as interim president since September.

Kevin Prehn, President of Concorde Career Colleges (PRNewswire)

"We recently marked the one-year anniversary of our acquisition of Concorde and, in just a few months at the helm as interim president, Kevin's impact has been felt throughout the organization. He continues to impress the leadership team and our Board with his strong management and business acumen, and he is the natural choice to assume this role permanently," said Jerome Grant, chief executive officer of UTI, Inc.

Prehn has held several leadership positions since joining Concorde in 2019, most recently as chief operating officer. He played a leading role in UTI, Inc.'s acquisition of Concorde Career Colleges, ensuring successful integration of key functions.

"I'm grateful to work with an immensely talented group of higher education leaders who deliver on quality outcomes for our students," said Prehn. "I am incredibly proud of Concorde's track record of preparing students for careers across healthcare disciplines and couldn't be more pleased to continue working with our leadership team to carry these successes forward."

Prior to joining Concorde, Prehn held senior positions at Education Corporation of America, Kaplan Higher Education, and Score Educational Centers. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Purdue Global and a Bachelor of Arts in communication from University of California San Diego.

With 17 campuses across eight states, Concorde Career Colleges prepares America's next generation of health professionals for rewarding, in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic, and other allied healthcare roles. Concorde Career Colleges was honored as 2023 School of the Year by the California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools and Concorde's Dallas campus saw 2023 School of the Year and Innovator of the Year honors from the Career Colleges and Schools of Texas.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) at @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

