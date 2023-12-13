Holland America Line Opens Bookings for Four 2025-2026 'Legendary Voyages' Including New 28-Day Cruise to Alaska and Hawaii

The cruises sail from North American homeports so guests can see the world without long-haul air

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line opened bookings for four "Legendary Voyages" offered in 2025 and early 2026. Ranging from 28 to 56 days, these longer cruises touch three distinct regions and all sail roundtrip or from/to a North American homeport, making it easy for travelers to visit distant destinations around the world without a long flight.

A new "Glaciers & Volcanos: Alaska to Hawaii" Legendary Voyage heads to the 49th and 50th states, a rare combination in one cruise and two bucket-list destinations for travelers and "state collectors." Tales of the South Pacific" and "Hawaii, Tahiti & Marquesas" deeply explore the islands of the South Pacific, while the popular "Amazon Explorer" returns to journey down the largest river in the world by volume (and second longest after the Nile River).

"Our Legendary Voyages have proven to be popular with our guests since launching this year, and we've worked to craft more of these longer itineraries as we plan 2026 and beyond to meet the demand," said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. "We're excited about the new 'Glaciers and Volcanos: Alaska to Hawaii' cruise that visits Alaska and Hawaii, two regions that are sought after but rarely offered together. And the chance to board a ship in New York City and explore the Amazon is a rare and legendary opportunity."

The four Legendary Voyages are offered on different Holland America Line ships — Nieuw Amsterdam, Volendam, Westerdam and Zaandam — providing a unique premium, mid-sized ship experience for each cruise. Guests can embark in a variety of North American homeports, including New York, Seattle and San Diego.

28-Day 'Glaciers & Volcanos: Alaska to Hawaii' Legendary Voyage

Departs Aug. 31, 2025; sails roundtrip Seattle aboard Westerdam.

Guests can Embark Sept. 1 at Vancouver for a 27-day journey (debark Seattle ).

Five ports in Alaska: Sitka, Seward , Anchorage , Kodiak and Dutch Harbor .

Four ports in Hawaii: Nawiliwili, Honolulu , Kona and Hilo .

Overnights at Anchorage and Honolulu .

Alaska exploration includes scenic cruising in the Inside Passage, Hubbard Glacier, College Fjord and Prince William Sound.

Hawaii features scenic cruising around Kilauea Volcano.

51-Day 'Tales of the South Pacific' Legendary Voyage

Departs Sept. 29, 2025 ; roundtrip from San Diego aboard Zaandam.

Guests can also choose to embark Sept. 24 at Vancouver for a 56-day cruise.

25 total calls, including: San Francisco and Avalon in California , five ports in Hawaii , four ports in Fiji , seven calls in French Polynesia , and calls at Kiribati , American Samoa , Samoa , Tonga and the Cook Islands .

Overnight calls at Honolulu and Papeete.

30-Day 'Amazon Explorer' Legendary Voyage

Departs Nov. 21, 2025 ; from New York to Fort Lauderdale aboard Volendam.

Guests can also choose to embark Nov. 24 at Fort Lauderdale for a 27-day roundtrip cruise.

Six Caribbean Islands : St. Maarten, St. Lucia , Barbados , Trinidad and Tobago , Curaçao and Aruba .

Six ports in Brazil: Macapá, Santarém, Boca Da Valeria , Manaus, Parintins and Alter de Chão; plus French Guiana .

An overnight at Manaus and a late-night departure from Curaçao.

10 days cruising the Amazon River to Manaus and back, including two equator crossings during the river journey.

35-Day 'Hawaii, Tahiti & Marquesas' Legendary Voyage

Departs Feb. 14, 2026; roundtrip San Diego aboard Nieuw Amsterdam

Five ports in Hawaii: Nawiliwili, Honolulu , Kahului , Kona and Hilo

Pacific Island calls: Fanning Island ( Kiribati ), Moorea, Raiatea, Papeete, Fakarava and Nuka Hiva.

Overnights at Moorea, Raiatea and Papeete; late-night departure from Honolulu .

'Have It All' Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book one of the four Legendary Voyages with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Guests also can take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy a $400 onboard credit per stateroom when making a booking for 90 days after these four cruises open for sale.

Beginning cruise-only fares for the four legendary sailings range from US$3,719 to $7,119 per person, double occupancy. Have it All pricing ranges from US$5,399 to $10,479 per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

What is a 'Legendary Voyage'?

These lengthier cruises, which range from 25 to 59 days, combine the ceremony of Holland America Line's Grand Voyages while focusing on a singular region. They visit some of the most unique ports while offering guests extended exploration opportunities. Shipboard programming is specially curated to share insights into the history and culture of the destinations visited.

Most of the Legendary Voyages sail roundtrip or to/from a North American homeport, allowing travelers to see the world from their doorstep with a convenient domestic flight and easy embarkation. Legendary Voyages are offered on a variety of the Holland America Line's perfectly sized ships where guests enjoy the "best of" Grand Voyages on-board programming such as iconic theme parties, memorable sailaways and classic cruise activities to further enhance the experience.

More Legendary Voyages for 2026 will be announced in the future.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

