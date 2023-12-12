Wildcard Announces Participation at DreamHack 2023

MCKINNEY, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildcard Alliance, a leading force in the gaming industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated DreamHack 2023 , the world's premier gaming lifestyle festival. The event is scheduled to take place at the Georgia World Conference Center in Atlanta, Georgia from Friday, December 15 to Sunday, December 17, 2023, and will bring together a wide array of creative gaming enthusiasts and industry professionals. Its unique audience, combined with industry-leading innovative technology, guarantees it to be a celebration of the gaming culture like none other.

WILDCARD ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT DREAMHACK 2024 (PRNewswire)

Wildcard , known as a leading force in the gaming technology landscape, will be showcasing its latest innovations and products at the GAMES TO WATCH BOOTH. DreamHack attendees can look forward to hands-on experiences with state-of-the-art games and technology, exclusive sneak peeks into upcoming releases, and engaging demonstrations of Wildcard's groundbreaking advancements.

Considered to be the world's largest gaming festival, DreamHack stands out as a pioneering force in the world of competitive gaming. Celebrated for seamlessly combining the passion of creative gaming enthusiasts with cutting-edge technology, DreamHack has quickly become a global phenomenon for those in the gaming industry. The Wildcard team recognizes the immense value of participating in such a prestigious event, providing an unparalleled platform to connect with the gaming community, showcase cutting-edge products, and engage with fans.

Chelsea Maag, Wildcard's Director of Business Development, said "This will be our first major moment showing Wildcard off on a larger stage, and I can't wait to do that at an event that is held in high regard from such an incredible community of gamers and players! Our Co-founder Paul Bettner will be sharing new and exciting details about how fans can interact in the game like never before, and we'll also have the opportunity for players to get hands-on with Wildcard."

Throughout the DreamHack event, Wildcard will offer exclusive giveaways and opportunities for attendees. Prizes include limited edition pins and swag, and hands-on play led by Wildcard's Co-founders, Paul Bettner and Katy Drake Bettner, as well as the Game Director, Lead Designer, Production, and other team members. Visitors will be able to interact with Wildcard's gaming experts and learn more about the game's thriving (and growing) community. Whether you're a casual gamer, esports professional, or industry insider, Wildcard Alliance invites you to explore the future of gaming in the Games to Watch section at Dreamhack this December!

For more information about Wildcard and its participation in DreamHack 2023, please visit the website . Receive all the latest updates on the Wildcard Universe by joining the Discord and following Wildcard on X and Instagram .

About the Wildcard Alliance

Wildcard is designed to be the ultimate spectator sport, combining elements of a collectible card game with the strategy of a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) played in real time. Led by visionary co-founders and married couple Paul Bettner and Katy Drake Bettner, Wildcard's goal is to create a new kind of spectator game where the immersive Wildcard Universe extends beyond simply playing the game. With a team of experienced game developers and IP creators behind it, Wildcard is poised to be a major player in the gaming industry. With a passion for delivering cutting-edge products, the Wildcard Alliance strives to enhance the gaming experience for players worldwide.

About DreamHack

DreamHack is an immersive, gaming lifestyle experience where the community comes to life. Millions of fans tune in to DreamHack broadcasts each year, and the 24-hour-a-day festival weekends feature everything gaming under one roof. Attendees experience professional esports tournaments, amateur and varsity gaming tournaments, the world-famous bring-your-own-computer (BYOC) LAN party, cosplay championships, panels, art, activities, expo, screenings, live music, and more.

CONTACTS:

Mary Ann Marino - Wildcard

mam@wildcardalliance.com

Sergio Stephano - Adaptia

sergio@adaptiadesign.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wildcard Alliance, Inc.