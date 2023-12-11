BEN E. KEITH COMPANY PROVIDES NOTICE OF A DATA EVENT

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben E. Keith Company is providing notice of an event that may affect the privacy of certain personal information. We take this event seriously and would like to share information about the event, our response, and resources available to help protect information.

On or around March 14, 2023, Ben E. Keith became aware of unusual activity on its computer network. Ben E. Keith quicky began an investigation into the incident. Through the investigation, Ben E. Keith determined that an unauthorized actor did access a limited portion of Ben E. Keith's network and between March 3, 2023, and March 5, 2023, certain files and folders were impacted. We quickly began a thorough and time-intensive review of these potentially at-risk files and folders to determine their content, and whom they related for purposes of notification. Following the review, Ben E. Keith then performed an additional review to identify address information for impacted individuals in order to provide notice of the event.

While the specific data varies by individual, the affected information may include name, contact information, Social Security number, Driver's License or State Identification number, financial account information, health insurance information and medical information.

Ben E. Keith takes this event and the obligation to safeguard the information in our care very seriously. Upon discovery, Ben E. Keith promptly commenced an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of this event. This investigation and response included confirming the security of our systems, reinforcing our existing security posture, reviewing the contents of relevant data for sensitive information, and notifying potentially affected individuals associated with that sensitive information. As part of Ben E. Keith's ongoing commitment to the security of personal information in its care, Ben E. Keith is reviewing its policies procedures and processes related to data protection and security. Ben E. Keith has reported this event to federal law enforcement, and applicable regulatory authorities, as required by law.

Ben E. Keith also mailed notice with more information about the event to those individuals for whom it has address information and, as an added precaution, is providing individuals with credit monitoring and identity theft protection services at no cost. Information on the services and instructions on how to enroll in these services is included in the letter mailed to individuals.

If you have additional questions or concerns, please contact our dedicated assistance line at 888-562-4169, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central Time (excluding major U.S. holidays). You may also write to Ben E. Keith Company at Attn: Cindy Park. 601 East 7th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Ben E. Keith encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity. Ben E. Keith is providing potentially impacted individuals with contact information for the three major credit reporting agencies, as well as providing advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and security freezes on their credit files. The relevant contact information is below:

Equifax P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-298-0045 www.equifax.com Experian P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-800-916-8800 www.transunion.com

Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual's state Attorney General.

View original content:

SOURCE Ben E. Keith