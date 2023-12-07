More Than Half of U.S. Companies Plan to Increase Hiring in the First Half of 2024

57% plan to add new permanent roles; 67% expect to hire contract workers

Managers cite company growth as the primary factor influencing hiring plans

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The job market will remain resilient heading into 2024, research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. According to the company's State of U.S. Hiring Survey, 57% of respondents plan to add new permanent positions in the first six months of the year, while another 39% anticipate hiring for vacated positions. More than two-thirds (67%) expect to hire contract workers as part of their staffing strategy.

Companies' Plans for Hiring Permanent Staff

First Half 2023 First Half 2024 Adding new positions 58 % 57 % Filling vacated positions 39 % 39 % Not adding new or filling vacated positions 3 % 2 % Eliminating positions 0 % 1 %

View a breakdown of hiring plans by profession and city.

Company Growth Anticipated, and Projects Gain Momentum

Among managers who plan to increase hiring, more than two-thirds (66%) cited company growth as the primary factor influencing their hiring decisions for the first half of 2024. In addition, more than three-quarters (77%) of managers who had to put projects on hold in 2023 said they plan to pick them back up in the new year.

Hiring Challenges Persist

While hiring is expected to increase, finding the right talent may not be easy. According to the survey, 90% of hiring managers report difficulty finding skilled professionals, and 58% said it takes longer to hire for open roles compared to one year ago. Some of the top factors contributing to hiring challenges include:

Finding candidates who align with the company culture (49%) Meeting candidates' salary expectations (48%) Lack of candidates applying for open roles (42%)

"Job openings continue to exceed the number of professionals looking for work," said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. "With hiring expected to increase early in the year, employers need to have a strategic hiring plan in order to land the talent they need."

Companies Need a Retention Plan

While workers aren't leaving their jobs at the same rate they were during the Great Resignation, many organizations are worried about turnover. When asked about their top concerns, 91% of managers cited retaining top talent, and 88% said they worry about keeping teams motivated and engaged.

Fay added: "While hiring will be a priority next year, managers shouldn't lose sight of their current teams. Now is the time to prioritize employee engagement and retention to avoid turnover and loss of productivity. Routinely researching and adjusting compensation levels, offering flexible work, and implementing policies to alleviate burnout are all effective strategies."

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm from November 1-20, 2023. It includes responses from more than 1,850 managers with hiring responsibilities in finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, and human resources at companies with 20 or more employees in the U.S.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

