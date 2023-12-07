CLAIRE'S ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO MEXICO WITH THE OPENING OF A NEW FLAGSHIP

The fashion brand powerhouse continues to delight consumers globally as part of its market expansion strategy

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Claire's celebrates an important milestone with the opening of its premier flagship store in Mexico in partnership with Exalta, marking the continued international expansion of the renowned global brand. Known for scaling reputable brands internationally, Exalta brings expertise of the local market. This new space, located in the leading Plaza Satélite in Mexico City, not only represents a store, but also the brand's commitment to inspiring self-expression and personal discovery in young people through its products and experiences.

With over 2,750 retail stores globally in 17 countries throughout North America and Europe, franchised stores in the Middle East and South Africa and a presence in more than 40 other partner retailers worldwide as well as the Metaverse, Claire's has continued to build on the power of its brand reach to meet consumers worldwide.

"Claire's is a beloved brand with a highly-engaged audience, and as we continue to transform into a fashion powerhouse, we are dedicated to constantly expanding upon the places and ways we connect with them," said Richard Flint, Claire's President of Europe. "Opening a flagship store in Mexico presents an exciting opportunity to continue building on the brand's reach through immersive experiences and is just the start of the opportunity we see in this market."

A vibrant atmosphere full of fun, imagination and self-discovery, this new store showcases the reimagined brand identity people have come to know and love from Claire's. With the opening of the brand's innovative Paris flagship earlier this year, Claire's introduced the future of its retail experience, inviting consumers to co-create together. This new flagship continues that momentum with a whole new look and feel.

The store features an edited selection of compelling products to love across jewelry, fashion and hair accessories, toys, tech, cosmetics and more. Within the 1,227 square foot space, piercing has also taken on an evolved presence and a new format. Featuring the vibrant PIERCED by Claire's visual identity, a bold and inspiring attitude for the brand's industry-leading experience, the service is now positioned in a more intimate location towards the back with an option for consumers to be pierced in a private area if they prefer.

To celebrate, Exalta and Claire's are hosting a grand opening event filled with glamour, special guest attendees and exclusive experiences including piercing, nail and makeup services and other surprises. Come immerse yourself in the world of Claire's and celebrate the brand's arrival in Mexico at Plaza Satélite, 1er piso, Cto. Centro Comercial 2251, Satélite Naucalpan. For more updates, follow along @ClairesMexico on Instagram.

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated global fashion Brand committed to inspiring the self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive and carefully selected products and experiences. Through it´s global brands, Claire´s and ICING, the company provides a immersive and omnichannel shopping experience with own and concesión stores in North America and Europe, as well as franchised stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information about Claire´s is available at corporate.claires.com .

