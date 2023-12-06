ROSEWOOD HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES ITS LATEST ISLAND RETREAT, ROSEWOOD BARBUDA

Rosewood Continues to Thoughtfully Expand its Presence in the Caribbean, Charting a Course for the Naturally Pristine Island of Barbuda

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® is proud to announce today that the secluded island of Barbuda will welcome its latest Caribbean escape as the brand looks to further expand into this highly coveted region. Developed by Murbee Resorts, Rosewood Barbuda will bring an intimate expression of Rosewood's ultra-luxury hospitality experience to the island, featuring 50 resort suites and 35 Rosewood Residences.

Known for its year-round warm weather, turquoise water, pink sand beaches, and authentic local culture, Barbuda is an ideal fit for Rosewood as the brand grows its presence throughout the Caribbean islands. Rosewood Barbuda will join Rosewood Baha Mar, Rosewood Little Dix Bay, and Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth, adding another unique gem to a diverse and well-appointed portfolio.

"Rosewood Barbuda will effortlessly complement the existing natural wonders that have long made this intimate destination so captivating," said Radha Arora, President of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. "It is an honor to work with all parties involved in the project to realize our shared vision of creating an ultra-luxury resort that exists in harmony with its surroundings, providing guests with an escape in the truest sense of the word."

"Contributing to further developing the hospitality offer and economy of Antigua & Barbuda is an honor and a responsibility we are proud of," said Kiril and Georgi Domuschiev, Investors in Murbee Resorts. "Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has one of the highest standards of the industry and we are confident our future guests will enjoy the paradise beaches of Barbuda, and the irreproachable hotel service, as much as we do."

Set on 85 secluded acres including 900 meters of pristine beachfront, Rosewood Barbuda will feature the brand's integrative wellness concept, Asaya Spa® with a menu of treatments and experiential offerings that address Rosewood's five pillars of wellness: emotional balance, fitness and nutrition, physical therapies, skin health, and community. In addition to the spa's six treatment rooms, wellness seekers can also enjoy an expansive fitness center and two pools, including one dedicated to families.

Offering a diverse culinary program, the property will feature three unique dining outlets including a farm-to-table restaurant, which will showcase the flavors of the island by making use of local produce.

Hon. Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda said "This significant investment will greatly boost Barbuda's local economy, providing employment and services for the island's citizens. With sustainable development at the core of the hotel's construction, the project will solidify Barbuda's position as the destination of choice for the discerning traveler."

Rosewood Barbuda is set to open in 2028 and will seamlessly encapsulate Rosewood's guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy by reflecting the island's unspoiled natural beauty and vibrant culture.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts manages a global collection of 33 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts, and residences in 21 countries. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture, and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas, and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for the ownership or rental of properties co-located with a Rosewood hotel or resort and of standalone for-sale residences. Rosewood Residences are defined by the brand's commitment to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery and inspiration.

About Murbee Resorts

Murbee Resorts Inc. is a luxury real estate developer dedicated to crafting residential experiences that resonate with the soul of the Caribbean.

In collaboration with leading hospitality brands, the company creates unforgettable moments with an authentically Caribbean spirit.

Offering some of the Archipelago's most stunning luxury properties in prime, unspoilt locations, Murbee Resorts' commitment to sustainability is integrated into every step of their projects, protecting historical landmarks and natural resources with a distinct respect for the natural beauty of the region.

