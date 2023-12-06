ROMER WAIKĪKĪ AT THE AMBASSADOR INTRODUCES NEW NEIGHBORHOOD HOTEL CONCEPT ON OAHU

The Antidote to Ordinary Oahu Itineraries, Romer Waikīkī Embodies the Alchemy of Aloha

WAIKĪKĪ, Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Romer Waikīkī at The Ambassador, part of Highgate Hotels in Hawaii, introduces its spirited and vibrant ethos to the island of Oahu. Following an extensive, multimillion dollar reinvention, Romer Waikīkī, formerly known as The Ambassador Hotel Waikīkī, debuts as a homebase for visitors looking to experience the island like a local. Centered around Waikīkī's creative culture, Romer Waikīkī invites guests and residents to discover a genuine neighborhood experience. With views of downtown Waikīkī and the Pacific Ocean, the eclectic property features an array of room types, unique programming, lively dining and entertainment at Waikīkī Swim & Social Club and easy access to the island's legendary outdoor activities.

"Today marks a momentous occasion as we open our doors and introduce dynamic new energy to the community," said Kelly Sanders, Executive Vice President of Operations at Highgate. "Romer Waikīkī at The Ambassador wholeheartedly embraces the authentic essence of the destination. Our vision was to craft a hotel that resonates as the pulse of the neighborhood where travelers can experience the specific designs, tastes and personalities that define it."

Guestrooms, Local Cuisine and Cabana Scene:

The Romer guest journey begins with artfully designed key cards that double as each guest's key to the neighborhood via curated maps, programming and happenings. The 368 easygoing rooms offer a variety of layouts, from large two-bedroom suites to lofted bunkbed rooms, complemented by a muted pastel color palette peppered with the texture, shades and shapes of Oahu's scenery. Guest rooms feature private lanais, lounge space and noteworthy touches, such as locally sourced and roasted Big Island coffee.

Waikīkī Swim & Social Club serves up vibes, all-day drinks, light bites made with local ingredients and a laid-back ambiance. The third-floor pool is vibrant and playful with striped cabanas lining the pool area, patterned umbrellas featuring Romer's exclusive brand print, and colorful bean bags for lounging. Enthusiastic pool attendants aim to surprise and delight with hourly face mists, sunglasses cleanings, cold towel cooldowns, sunscreen reminders, cold water shots, sunset viewing preparations, and more. Polaroid cameras are available with film for sale. Weekly programming invites guests and locals to enjoy much more than a dip in the pool: fitness pop-ups, poolside readings with an in-house astrologer, and live music with local artists and one-of-a-kind performances.

The indoor-outdoor hotel lobby opens into a vibrant courtyard, where guests can enjoy a rotating selection of freshly baked pastries and morning bowls or a leisurely evening bite after a day of exploring. TableOne serves up a delicious menu of fresh bites including classic Hawaiian dishes along with an innovative bar program in a textured indoor-outdoor space. Local favorites such as homemade burrata from Italian deli Boccocino, tomatoes from Ho Farms Hawaii, and fresh bread from The Patisserie. A poolside bar features a variety of specialty cocktails, beverages and local beers from Waikīkī Brewing Co., Kō Hana Distillers, Island Distillers, and more.

Love Thy Neighborhood:

Romer promises the good neighbor experience to all, cultivating local talent and art while inviting guests to discover the neighborhood through new eyes. The hotel appointed a "Mayor of the Block" to provide guests local insights that aren't found in standard Google searches. The hotel's "Mayor of the Block" is deeply ingrained in the community and has tailored curated experiences to begin the moment of guests' arrival with The Aloha Line, a special phone number guests can call or text for personalized recommendations and perks. Tucked within the lobby, The Corner Store features a collection of locally sourced treasures ranging from keepsakes and clothing to apothecary. The space doubles as a pop-up location for local businesses without brick-and-mortar stores. Guests can expect to see brands including Island Boy, Arlie Glass, Nau Swim, Surf Shack Puzzles and AO Organics.

Romer has partnered with the Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative to plant native flowers and plants in its onsite garden. In addition, guests can participate in stewardship initiatives that help improve and maintain public spaces, such as the King Kalākaua Park. When guests are ready to get out and explore, bike rentals from Bike Factory and curated Oahu itineraries showcasing the best of the island are available. Romer has partnered with local businesses around the island to create a custom experience for guests; freebies, discounts, personalized experiences and more are all unlocked with the room key. Partners include Experience Aloha Co., HI Honey Farm, Yoga Floats, Cruz N Eat Hawaii, Fit Waikīkī and more.

Architecture of Community:

Thoughtful and distinct design elements capture the spirit of modern Waikīkī, and the hotel's nonconformist exterior pays homage to its roots dating back to the 1960s. New interior décor includes a custom-fit lava rock wall that adorns the perimeter of the lobby to reference Hawaii's volcanic landscape, along with a curated gallery wall featuring local artists such as J.D. Nālamakūikapō Ahsing, Brennan Alexa and Kris Goto. Green accents and unexpected pops of color allude to the juxtaposition of local street art against the surrounding lush landscape. Layered and tactile interiors with vibrant accents offer a stylized expression of island life. Taking design intricacies to the next level, the staff adorns thoughtfully curated, all-gender uniforms featuring pieces crafted by native Hawaiian designer Matt Bruening.

Romer Waikīkī at The Ambassador managed by Highgate, an industry-leading hotel management, investment and development firm. Highgate's in-house Design & Construction studio, LUCID, led project management for all design partners. The hotel team is excited to benefit from Highgate's track record as a brand innovator and collaborative partner.

Rates at Romer Waikīkī at The Ambassador start at $208 per night. For more information or reservations, visit Romer Waikīkī at The Ambassador and follow on Instagram.

Also managed by Highgate, Romer Waikīkī at The Ambassador joins Romer Hell's Kitchen in New York City. Located at 851 8th Avenue, Romer Hell's Kitchen has 295 spacious guest rooms that embody the spirit of a quintessential New York pre-war apartment, featuring wide-lens windows, local artwork by FIT alumni, cozy seating and views overlooking tree-lined residential streets.

