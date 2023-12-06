JAVO BEVERAGE LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE DEDICATED TO THE FOODSERVICE INDUSTRY

Foodservice operators have access to channel-centric tools, resources and innovative beverage solutions

VISTA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Javo Beverage, a full-service, single-source foodservice beverage company announced a new website dedicated to serving the unique needs of the foodservice industry.

JavoFoodservice.com features new marketing tools and refreshment resources dedicated to operators' business development in an industry predicted to grow to 845.7 billion dollars in consumer spend by the close of 2023, according to Datassential. The site showcases Javo's vast selection of on-trend hot and cold beverage solutions and custom product development capabilities.

Javo actively focuses on helping their customers meet the evolving consumer demand for cold brew and functional beverages. They formulate finished beverages with superior sensory for foodservice operators that start with their fresh coffee, tea and botanical extracts produced with a patented process.

"Our foodservice business is growing rapidly which is mirroring industry trends. According to Technomic, total beverage sales outpaced total industry sales in 2022 and this trend is predicted to continue for the next five years," said Chris Johnson, executive vice president of sale and marketing at Javo Beverage. "Our customers are investing in their beverage programs and our new website is just another investment we are making in them."

Johnson said the new website is an extension of their dedicated foodservice team providing instantaneous access to their product portfolio, the latest trends, recipes, and videos. "Whether you're a long-time Javo customer or a potential customer gathering information, we have something for everyone," Johnson said. "Users want information in as few clicks as possible and we're giving it to them."

About Javo Beverage

Founded in 2001, Javo Beverage is an extraction company that uses a patented process to produce fresh coffee, tea and botanical extracts for the food and beverage industry.

In 2022, Javo joined Florida Food Products' portfolio of powerful brands. The newly expanded company allows Javo to leverage their patented extraction process with a full line of natural ingredients and formulation expertise to create the beverages of tomorrow—all under one roof.

Javo's master extractors use clean label ingredients to craft beverages for the foodservice industry including global and emerging brands. Javo Beverage operates a 65,000-square-foot production facility at its headquarters in Vista, Calif., and a 240,000-square-foot facility in Indianapolis. Facilities are Safe Quality Foods (SQF), QAI organic, and kosher certified.

