Amogy's Ammonia-to-Power System Issued Successful Completion of Technology Verification from Lloyd's Register

BROOKLYN, N.Y. , Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amogy Inc. ("Amogy"), a pioneer of emission-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions, has completed its Technology Verification phase with, Lloyd's Register , a leading provider of classification and compliance services to the marine and offshore industries. This includes the assessment and certification of novel technologies through its Technology Qualification process where novel technologies are evaluated in terms of their technology maturity and associated risks. The first phase was undertaken in 2022, during which the technology readiness level of its core components and system interfaces were identified and assessed. A Technology Qualification Plan created by Amogy was subsequently approved by Lloyd's Register to confirm the suitability of the core components for Amogy's ammonia-to-power system, to operate in defined maritime environments. This accomplishment represents a significant milestone in certifying Amogy's ammonia-to-power system for maritime applications.

Technology qualification is an assessment process that provides confidence that a novel technology can operate safely in a defined environment. Technology Verification, which is first phase of the technology qualification process, qualifies risks associated with a new technology, by involving an examination of inherent risks and system integration to verify the integrity of the core technology against a defined set of acceptance criteria.

"The completion of this critical phase is very important for Amogy. It not only provides us with confidence of the suitability of the technology for defined maritime environments, but also demonstrates that the core technology has been independently reviewed by a leading maritime classification society, in relation to the technology's readiness level," said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. "Earning this qualification from a reputable partner like Lloyd's Register is a significant step in confirming the safety of our technology as we continue to make our way to commercialization."

"Having worked with Amogy from the conceptual stage of this technology to seeing it evolve gradually over the years, exemplifies the commitment and perseverance of a dedicated team, singularly focused on producing clean energy for the maritime sector" said Winston D'Souza, Global Technical Authority for Offshore Renewables and Technology Qualification at Lloyd's Register. "As a trusted partner, Amogy can continue to feel assured of the expertise and services Lloyd's Register will provide, as it journeys towards becoming a leader in this technology."

In 2022, Amogy started work to complete the second phase of Technology Validation and will continue to work with Lloyd's Register to complete the full Technology Qualification process prior to commercial deployment. The end of the Technology Validation phase will signify the successful completion of component testing highlighted in the Technology Qualification Plan. Subsequently, upon conclusion of this phase, Lloyd's Register will issue a Technology Validation Report, moving Amogy into the conclusive phase of a performance review that we are confident, will ultimately lead to a Technology Qualification certification.

Founded in 2020, Amogy is on a mission to unlock the potential of ammonia as a clean energy source, accelerating the global journey to Net Zero and sustaining future generations. With a presence in Brooklyn, Houston, Norway, and Singapore, Amogy is developing fully integrated ammonia-to-power systems to enable the decarbonization of the hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping, power generation, and heavy-duty transportation.

To date, Amogy's technology has been demonstrated with success in a drone, tractor, and semi-truck. Currently, the Amogy team is retrofitting a tugboat, poised to become the world's-first ammonia-powered vessel. Amogy is also renovating a $40 million manufacturing facility in Houston, which will launch its commercialization efforts. The company's investors include Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more, please visit amogy.co, and follow @amogyinc on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube.

Trusted maritime advisers, partnering with clients to drive performance across the ocean economy.

Lloyd's Register (LR) is a global professional services group specialising in marine engineering and technology. Created more than 260 years ago as the world's first marine classification society, to improve and set standards for the safety of ships.

Today we are a leading provider of classification and compliance services to the marine and offshore industries, helping our clients design, construct and operate their assets to accepted levels of safety and environmental compliance.

We also provide advice, support and solutions on fleet performance and optimisation, voyage optimisation, enhancing our clients' digital capability.

Our digital solutions are relied upon by more than 20,000 vessels. In the race to net zero, our research, technical expertise and industry-firsts are supporting a safe, sustainable maritime energy transition.

Lloyd's Register Group is wholly owned by the Lloyd's Register Foundation, a politically and financially independent global charity that promotes safety and education.

