Shifting Gears on Brain Health Announces Opening of Grant Application Period

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shifting Gears on Brain Health Donor Advisory Committee is excited to announce the opening of the application period for grant submissions opened Monday, December 4, 2023.

The Shifting Gears on Brain Health grant program aims to support a wide range of projects, from awareness campaigns and educational programs to treatment and research endeavors and community outreach efforts. The funds we provide can serve as a catalyst for expanding your impact and reaching even more individuals in need.

In August 2023, Powell, Kellim and Barrett Brown began their endeavor to cycle through the French Alps to raise awareness and funds to support mental health, formally launching Shifting Gears on Brain Health. Through these efforts, several million dollars have been raised and will be granted to directly support nonprofit organizations working in brain/mental health research, education, prevention and treatment. To learn more about their incredible journey, visit https://shiftinggears.world.

The Committee encourages interested organizations to review the grant application guidelines and criteria, which provide detailed information on the application process, eligibility and funding priorities. The Committee will carefully evaluate each application to ensure that the resources are allocated to initiatives with the potential to create lasting change. To access the grant application, please visit https://shiftinggears.world or https://survey.alchemer.com/collab/7593884/Grant-Application directly to begin the application process.

The application deadline is March 31, 2024, with decisions to follow in August 2024. Grant recipients will be notified by September 1, 2024. Shifting Gears on Brain Health looks forward to future collaboration with organizations that share a vision for a healthier world.

Contact

Donor Advisory Committee

ShiftingGearsonBH@gmail.com

View original content:

SOURCE Shifting Gears on Brain Health