Celebrating 25 Years: Bel Air Investment Advisors Marks Silver Anniversary with Leadership Additions and Promotions

Pioneers Of The Independent Wealth Management Model Continue to Expand And Innovate After Two And A Half Decades While Overseeing And Managing Over $10 Billion In Assets For High-Net-Worth Families, Individuals, And Foundations

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bel Air Investment Advisors (Bel Air), an investment firm that oversees and manages more than $10 billion1 in assets under management (AUM) for 350 high-net-worth families, individuals, and foundations, proudly marks twenty five years in business, providing exemplary, long-term wealth management service to clients across the United States.

Bel Air Investment Advisors (PRNewswire)

Bel Air was one of the first firms in the private wealth management market to operate through an independent model, shaping an open architecture framework to provide insights to high-net-worth clients. Led by a team of professionals with a wide breadth of experience, Bel Air has guided clients across generations through numerous market cycles and unprecedented global events through its long-term investment philosophy.

"This milestone is a testament to the dedication and trust our clients have placed in us over the years," said Todd Morgan, Chairman of Bel Air Investment Advisors. "Since our founding, we have not wavered from our founding mission of meeting the personalized needs of our clients. We are grateful for their continued support as we continue scaling our investment platform."

In celebrating this milestone, Bel Air has made numerous additions and promotions in its leadership, including:

Investment Advisors

Carl Ludwigson , CFA, CQF , has been promoted to the role of Managing Director at Bel Air . Carl previously held the title of Director of Manager Research. In his new role, Carl is responsible for portfolio construction and client service for high-net-worth families, foundations, and endowments, creating bespoke portfolios incorporating a variety of asset classes considering investment objectives, risk management and estate planning.

Richard Ratner has joined Bel Air as Senior Vice President/Investment Advisor. Richard works with individuals, families, and non-profit organizations to achieve their investment goals, manage risk exposure, and create opportunities for cross generation engagement and education. Richard joins Bel Air with more than two decades of experience in the commercial real estate industry.

Joseph Rosol , CFP ® has joined Bel Air as Senior Vice President. Joseph is responsible for providing comprehensive financial planning and investment consulting advice to high-net-worth individuals and families. He was named by Forbes as a "Best-In-State Wealth Advisor" in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Alex Cargal has joined Bel Air as Associate. Alex is responsible for providing investment advice to high-net-worth individuals, foundations, and endowments. He brings experience in portfolio management, financial modeling, risk analysis, and asset allocation implementation.

Investment Managers

Allen Kim , CFA, has joined Bel Air as the Director, Investment Strategy Group. Allen oversees Bel Air's investment manager platform and provides asset class research. Allen's responsibilities also include setting manager research guidelines and providing advisor education and research communications across the firm.

"For 25 years, Bel Air Investment Advisors has built a foundation of trust and transparency with our clients," added David Sadkin, President of Bel Air Investment Advisors. "We have become industry leaders in independent wealth management by putting client needs and interests first. We remain committed to serving our clients with integrity and will continue growing, innovating, and adapting to support the evolving needs of wealthy individuals, families, and foundations. We are thrilled to continue this legacy of trust and service for the next 25 years and beyond."

The partners at Bel Air Investment Advisors celebrate these new personnel as the firm continues to provide and expand its service to high-net-worth clientele. These partners include:

Todd Morgan , Partner/Chairman

David Sadkin , Partner/President

Supriya Batra , Partner

Josh Markman , Partner

Kevin Philip , Partner

Ronald J. Silverman , Partner

Jack R. Suzar, Partner

Heather Wald , Partner

Stephanie Withers , Partner

Arun Bharath , Partner/Chief Investment Officer

Craig Brothers , Partner/Senior Portfolio Manager & Co-Head, Fixed Income

Barry HoAire, Partner/Portfolio Manager & Co-Head, Fixed Income

Deborah Dana , Partner/Chief Operating Officer

About Bel Air Investment Advisors

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC is a prominent wealth management advisory firm, providing financial advisory, asset and investment management services to exclusively high net worth individuals, families, trusts and foundations with $20 million or more in investable assets. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Bel Air services over 350 families across the United States and oversees and manages more than $10 billion in assets, including private foundation relationships. Known for its philanthropic leadership in the community, Bel Air's professionals serve on a variety of charitable boards. For more information, visit www.belair-llc.com.

1 AUM as of 11/7/2023

