AllianceOne Receivables Management awarded 3-year revenue cycle solutions contract with healthcare improvement company Premier, Inc.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceOne has won a 3-year national group purchasing agreement for revenue cycle solutions with national healthcare improvement company Premier, Inc.

The new group purchasing agreement allows Premier's 4,350 hospitals, health systems and approximately 300,000 other provider members to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for revenue cycle solutions including pre delinquency and early out collections, primary collections, eligibility/benefits verification, insurance follow-up, payment plan management, and patient statements.

"We are excited about this opportunity to work with Premier to help healthcare organizations reduce their patient owed A/R, while helping maintain an excellent public image," said Tim Casey, Chief Executive Officer, AllianceOne Receivable Solutions. "This agreement provides an excellent opportunity for hospitals to get discounted pricing from an industry leader in healthcare collections for 50 years, where results and patient satisfaction is at our core."

About Premier

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and approximately 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About AllianceOne Receivables

AllianceOne Receivables Management, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teleperformance USA, is one of the leading accounts receivable providers today, offering a complete range of collection, revenue cycle and contact center solutions designed to meet healthcare organization's needs. With the largest geographic footprint and tenured healthcare operations, we can serve you anytime, anywhere, while maintaining the highest security and privacy in the healthcare space.

