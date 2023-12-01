Seminole Tribe of Florida and Dozens of A-list Celebrities Welcome a "New Era" in Florida Gaming Introducing Craps, Roulette and Sports Betting at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on December 7

Seminole Tribe of Florida and Dozens of A-list Celebrities Welcome a "New Era" in Florida Gaming Introducing Craps, Roulette and Sports Betting at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on December 7

Sofia Vergara, Jon Bon Jovi, Tiësto, Heather Graham, DJ Khaled, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Mike Tyson, Dwyane Wade, Bobbi Althoff, Sarah Hyland, Fat Joe, Max Weinberg, Willy Chirino, and SI Swimsuit Cover Model Brooks Nader Expected to Attend, Plus Many More Surprise Special Guests

DJ sets by Diplo and Cedric Gervais at the Guitar Hotel Pool, plus a Concert by Bruno Mars at Hard Rock Live Lead Star-Studded Performance Lineup at the Property

Major Food Group's Carbone to Serve Classics Poolside and a Carbone Residency at Cipresso Restaurant All Weekend

Introduction of new games is a historic milestone that immediately puts Florida in the same league as the world's great gaming destinations

Editor's Note: Download high-res images here.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. , Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of the Seminole Tribe of Florida and major celebrities are slated to welcome a "New Era" in Florida Gaming beginning Thursday, December 7, when craps, roulette and retail sports betting debut at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and other Seminole Casinos.

Seminole Tribe of Florida (PRNewsfoto/Seminole Gaming) (PRNewswire)

Sofia Vergara, Jon Bon Jovi, Tiësto, Heather Graham, DJ Khaled, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Mike Tyson, Dwyane Wade, Bobbi Althoff, Sarah Hyland, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Prince Royce, Willy Chirino, Max Weinberg, Xandra, Blaise Matuidi, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models such as Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Jena Sims, Nicole English, Christen Harper, plus many more entertainment and sports celebrities are scheduled to walk the red carpet. Festivities will also include special celebrity guests participating in the first roll of the craps dice, the first spin of the roulette wheel and the first retail sports bet at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood. Tickets are also available to the public for special performances by award-winning artists that weekend as well.

In addition to hosting major celebrities and influencers on the red carpet and celebrating the launch of the new casino games, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood plans a combination of mega-events over the course of several days. Among them is a four-day residency of Carbone restaurant at the resort's Italian-American restaurant Cipresso from Thursday, Dec. 7 through Sunday, Dec. 10. Created by renowned chef Mario Carbone, the restaurant pays homage to many of New York's great Italian-American restaurants.

Special guests will join Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. and other members of the Seminole Tribal Council, plus Seminole Gaming CEO and Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen in a ceremony to commemorate the start of the new games, which were made possible by the Gaming Compact signed and approved by the Tribe and the State of Florida in 2021.

"The Seminole Tribe of Florida is proud to point to a new era in Florida gaming with the unveiling of our new casino games," said Chairman Osceola. "With the addition of craps, roulette and sports betting, we now offer a full complement of casino games and we join the ranks of leading casinos around the world."

"The entertainment, travel and tourism industries, and many more, will see positive economic impact caused by the new casino games," said Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen. "They will increase tourism to Florida and boost employment not only at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, but also at businesses in the areas surrounding this casino complex and others operated by Seminole Gaming throughout Florida."

For more information and tickets to all special events related to the "New Era" launch, please visit https://seminolehardrockhollywood.com/new-era.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship-integrated resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion in 2019, highlighting the debut of the world's first and only Guitar Hotel. Between three hotel towers, the resort boasts 1,271 luxury guestrooms. Amenities include a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; an 18-acre recreational water experience; private "Bora Bora" style cabanas; more than 20 food and beverage outlets; an expansive gaming floor with more than 2,700 slots, more than 200 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade. Hard Rock Live, ranked No. 5 worldwide in 2022 gross revenue for both Pollstar Magazine and Billboard in its respective categories, highlights A-list entertainers and performers, sporting events and live broadcast productions in an intimate 7,000-person capacity setting. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441). For more information, visit us online at seminolehardrockhollywood.com call 1 (800) 937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, X: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

Contacts:

For Seminole Gaming: Gary Bitner, Bitner Group, 954-849-9201, Gary@bitnergroup.com

For Hard Rock International: Jonathan Goldman, Golin, 347-838-0751, JGoldman@golin.com

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Guitar Hotel (PRNewsfoto/Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casi) (PRNewswire)

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood logo. (PRNewsFoto/Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood) (PRNewsfoto/Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casi) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino