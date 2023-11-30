Save the Storks to Deploy 100th Mobile Medical Clinic to Meet Critical Needs for Mothers

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week, Pregnancy Resource Center in Maryville, Tennessee, will receive Save the Storks' 100th Stork Bus—a state-of-the-art mobile medical clinic. With varying laws surrounding women's reproductive health throughout the nation, Stork Buses aim to provide consistent care and support to women facing unplanned pregnancies. This milestone mobile medical clinic will begin its cross-country journey in Colorado on Dec. 3 with a celebration send-off at The Road Church at Chapel Hills in Colorado Springs. It will arrive at the resource center in East Tennessee a week later, making stops in St. Louis, Nashville and Pigeon Forge. Along the way, Save the Storks will be providing families with in-kind donations including EveryLife diapers, essential supplies, holiday gifts and gifts cards. Musical artists Matt Hammitt and Rion Paige will perform at select locations. Follow the journey online with Save the Storks.

Over the past decade, Save the Storks has custom designed, built and delivered 99 mobile medical clinics to partners across the country, which are currently on the road in 34 states. In 2023 alone, Save the Storks has provided approximately $600,000 in Stork Bus grants and operational/maintenance grants and delivered 12 mobile medical clinics. Committed to ensuring that every woman receives exceptional healthcare and assistance, Save the Storks partners with women's health clinics and churches to provide life-affirming services and women's health care across the U.S. Every mobile medical clinic has licensed medical professionals on board who provide free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and counseling to women so they can have access to quality healthcare no matter their location. Of those who board a Stork Bus, four out of five women choose life.

"Placing 100 mobile medical clinics throughout the country is a huge milestone for Save the Storks, but this is just the beginning of the work we aim to do," said Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks. "We are in the process of partnering with other life-affirming organizations in all 50 states because we believe all women should have access to excellent mobile medical care, and post-birth wraparound services and programs. Each mobile medical clinic delivery is a step towards fulfilling our mission of supporting and empowering women to choose life."

Currently, several more Stork Buses are in production and scheduled for delivery at the beginning of 2024. Save the Storks is collaborating with partners to bring mobile medical clinics to key regions across the country, continuing its support and work to meet the ongoing critical needs for women.

About Save the Storks

Save the Storks' mission is to create a story of hope and empowerment for every woman in an unplanned pregnancy. A nonprofit that began in 2012, with headquarters in Colorado and staff across America, Save the Storks is 100% funded through the support of donors. Save the Storks is ECFA certified, a top nonprofit organization on Charity Navigator and Ministry Watch, a five-star charity on GreatNonProfits.org and has a 4.3 star rating on Google reviews. It equips, educates and trains pregnancy clinics and churches across the United States to help them empower women to choose life. Save the Storks has captured the imagination of millions with its innovative mobile clinics, known as the Stork Bus. Starting in December, there will be 100 mobile medical clinics, known as Stork Buses, on the road in 34 states. Four out of five women who board a mobile medical clinic choose life.

