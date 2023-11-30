3iQ Launches Crypto Hedge Fund Platform for Global Institutional Investors, Expanding Into Active Management

The innovative platform features 9 crypto hedge fund strategies, establishing 3iQ as frontrunner in crypto hedge fund managed accounts and active digital investment strategies.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Digital Assets (US), subsidiary of 3iQ Corp., one of the world's leading digital asset managers, today announces a significant advancement in the digital asset management space. The company has launched the industry's first comprehensive suite of crypto hedge fund managed accounts through the 3iQ Managed Account Platform (QMAP). The platform will launch with $50 million of capital from 3iQ and institutional investors.

As the first platform of its kind, QMAP connects institutions with digital asset alpha strategies in a secure, transparent, and efficient framework. QMAP is led by Louis LaValle, a seasoned industry veteran with over 20 years' experience investing in hedge funds and structuring managed accounts for institutional investors.

Louis LaValle, head of QMAP and 3iQ's institutional investment division, says: "The shift towards active management in digital assets is evolving rapidly, and crypto hedge funds are at the forefront. We're witnessing a repeat of the growth seen by their traditional counterparts in the late '90s and early 2000s. Over the last decade, traditional hedge funds have seen a decline in alpha generation. Now, the trading talent and infrastructure in traditional finance is shifting towards crypto to capitalize on the market's maturing infrastructure and structural inefficiencies. It's a defining moment for the industry and for discerning investors to tap into unique alpha opportunities only available in digital asset markets."

QMAP stands out as the digital asset industry's first buy-side multi-manager hedge fund managed account platform. As opposed to sell-side investment marketplaces that typically offer a wider array of investment choices with due diligence left to the end-investor, QMAP adopts a proactive approach that incorporates a thorough process for sourcing, selecting, and approving investment strategies before making them accessible to investors. 3iQ has evaluated over 100 crypto hedge fund managers and has selected a subset of 9 as best-in-class for their consistent alpha generation and superior risk management.

LaValle added: "We're in search of exceptional teams that have a clear, identifiable competitive edge in the market. Our criteria are stringent. We prioritize institutional pedigree, specialized expertise, exceptional operational capabilities, performance consistency and, most importantly, integrity. After an extensive due diligence process, we selected those we consider the best in their strategy categories. These managers are leveraging their decades of traditional investment experience to innovate within the digital asset markets. Many of them have extensive track records successfully navigating through multiple crypto market cycles."

The platform offers a range of strategies, each managed by experienced crypto hedge fund professionals, including Long Biased, Long/Short, Quantitative, Relative Value, and Event Driven. The strategies available on QMAP are:

QMAP's managed account structure is an ideal fit for institutional allocators seeking multi-manager exposure. Managed accounts allow for direct control over assets, the ability to customize investment strategies, and enhanced transparency and risk management, positioning them as a practical alternative to traditional fund-of-funds, which often lack those features.

Key investor benefits of QMAP include:

Full operational control of assets with investment decision-making delegated to managers.

Real-time overview of investment risks and exposures with 100% position-level transparency.

Institutional-grade infrastructure that effectively minimizes counterparty and operational risk.

Pre-negotiated terms with managers with no double layer of fees to access the platform.

Options to customize investment allocation or use 3iQ model portfolios at no additional cost.

"Our objective with QMAP is to create a platform that offers attractive investment strategies while also providing the much-needed operational familiarity and trust needed in today's digital asset landscape," said LaValle. "Investors also have the flexibility to build multi-manager portfolios independently or leverage 3iQ's model portfolios for allocation oversight. This makes QMAP not just a platform, but a comprehensive solution that helps bridge the gap for institutional allocators."

About 3iQ Digital Assets (US)

3iQ Digital Assets (US) is subsidiary of 3iQ Corp. Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading digital asset investment fund managers, offering investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer public bitcoin investment funds: The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC) (TSX: QBTC.U) and the 3iQ Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ) (TSX: BTCQ.U), as well as public ether investment funds: The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN) (TSX: QETH.U) and the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF (TSX: ETHQ) (TSX: ETHQ.U). The firm manages $592 million in assets under management (AUM) as of November 28th, 2023. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

