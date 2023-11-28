A Twist of Fate: Wendy's Unveils the New Pretzel Baconator

Newest addition to Wendy's signature Baconator lineup now available nationwide

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® just dropped an epic gift for consumers this holiday season with a twist on the signature Baconator®. Now for a limited time, fans can unwrap the new Pretzel Baconator and experience the perfect harmony of Wendy's legendary Applewood smoked bacon topped with an irresistible, fan-favorite pretzel bun. The unique combination of flavors and textures creates a savory moment with every bite and is sure to elevate your tastebuds.

Crispy bacon meets soft pretzel perfection in Wendy's newest creation, the Pretzel Baconator! 🥨✨ A match made in flavor heaven that proves, once again, that bacon does it best—making everything irresistibly better.

Savor the Twist

Bacon and warm pretzels make everything better – so why not bring them together? Pretzel Baconator starts with a half-pound of fresh, never-frozen beef*, perfectly grilled and bursting with juicy flavor, topped with melty American cheese and six strips of Applewood smoked bacon. Wendy's newest addition to the Baconator family is finished with ketchup and mayonnaise nestled between two warm pretzel buns.

"Our fans' adoration for the pretzel bun inspired our newest twist on a Wendy's classic created for pretzel lovers and bacon fanatics alike," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "This time of year, we know our customers crave satisfying, comfort food they can rely on – enter the Pretzel Baconator, a flavorful addition to our beloved Baconator lineup."

The Bacon(ator) Legacy Continues

As one of the most iconic hamburgers in fast food, the Baconator has earned a dedicated fanbase thanks to its bold, bacon-y goodness. At Wendy's, we understand the love for bacon isn't just about a meal, it's a bond between Wendy's and its fans. This love has inspired the full Baconator family lineup from the Son of Baconator® to the Baconator® Fries to the Breakfast Baconator®. Now, the Pretzel Baconator is here, ready to be savored by those who know greatness when they taste it!

"Bringing innovation to our iconic Baconator is a big moment for fans of Wendy's freshly cooked, crisped to perfection bacon," said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company. "This artisanal twist on our beloved classic creates a mouth-watering balance of texture and flavor that's sure to meet our customers' evolving tastes and cravings."

Delicious Savings at Your Doorstep

From tomorrow, November 29, through Sunday, December 3, indulge in the mouthwatering Pretzel Baconator for free** with any $20 minimum purchase exclusively on Uber Eats for all eaters. Embrace comfort and warmth as you savor this limited-time delight delivered straight to your doorstep!

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Approximate weight before cooking. Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

**Expires 12/3/2023. Must add item to cart before completing your order. Eligible item discount will be automatically applied. Order min before taxes and fees is required. Cannot be combined. Valid only at participating and qualifying Wendy's restaurants in the U.S. where Uber Eats is available. Taxes and fees still apply. Exclusions may apply. While supplies/offer redemptions last. Offer and terms are subject to change or cancellation. See Uber Eats app for details.



