ROMOSS's Evolutionary Freestyle Energy Solution is Coming Soon

Explore Beyond Your Limits with Powerplus Capability
World's First Portable Expandable Power Station with Unique Accessories
NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Explore Beyond Your Limits. That's the slogan behind ROMOSS X1000, a brand dedicated to delivering outstanding and free charging experiences globally while ensuring the highest quality standards in the industry. With the increasing demand for reliable portable power stations in various charging applications, the new ROMOSS X1000 is designed to provide a variable and reliable power source for all scenarios such as off-grid life, emergency/backup, and outdoor explorations. With the ability to boost both power and capacity freely, the X1000 can provide a fresh and unprecedented charging choice for users.
For Emergencies
With today's power becoming more and more unreliable and expensive as a result of power outages, natural disasters, and other unforeseen events, it's necessary to have a stable and economic backup system in place. With the right system, people can keep their necessities available, from a refrigerator or freezer to a fan and climate controls. The ROMOSS X1000 is an excellent choice for those who want to be prepared for emergencies. Its large capacity, long battery life, UPS uninterrupted power supply, and DIY customizable power supply design make it a trustworthy companion to have on hand during power outages. Users will never be left in the dark with its [Powerplus] capacity.
For Outdoor Activities
Meanwhile, the increasing popularity of outdoor recreation has led to a growing demand for high-capacity portable power stations with fast charge, and that's why ROMOSS is going to offer this new type of portable power station with expandable functions to meet the [Powerplus] needs. Outdoor recreation has become increasingly popular globally. The pandemic played a significant role in this increase, as outdoor spaces became a refuge for people to safely socialize, improve physical and mental health, connect with family, and recover from screen fatigue.
With a capacity of up to 16kWh and a fast charge of 80% in 1 hour, the X1000 is useful for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and fishing. With robust hardware and compact design, it can provide a safe source of electricity for devices when people are away from home while offering a sense of portability. It is also environmentally friendly as it does not emit harmful fumes or noise like fuel-run generators compared to traditional gas generators. Designed as the world's first portable expandable power station with unique accessories, X1000 provides a wide range of power voltages and multi-functional spaces for more creative outdoor explorations such as outdoor filming, busking, and live shows. In a word, more power and broader compatibility come with the [free plus] lifestyle.
[ROMOSS's Mission]
ROMOSS adheres to the brand vision of "Charging for a better life" during the past decade. This time, ROMOSS is dedicated to a bigger mission to offer the power that can help customers enjoy life in the dark, explore beyond the limits, and embrace all life possibilities despite all the odds. Charge A New Future.
[ROMOSS New Launch - Powerplus portable power station]
The market for portable power stations and power solutions is constantly growing, offering an abundance of options in various versions, packages, and capacities. But when it comes to finding a reliable all-in-one solution for homes that can be used during emergencies and real-world scenarios, only a few products meet the criteria. The ROMOSS X1000 is one of these products, providing a sustainable and flexible [Powerplus] solution that users can count on.
The modular design allows users to manage 4 units of X1000 and 12 units of extra batteries freely to obtain as high as 4000W power and 16kWh total capacity, which sets the users free from the anxiety between capacity and portability. Besides, the X1000 is an all-around device with a built-in magnet system, which allows them to easily attach a few magnetic accessories, such as a selfie stick light, projector holder, trolley, and fan. The compatibility significantly improves convenience and functionality. With the plus power and accessories, buyers can achieve a colorful lifestyle with more freedom.
[Where to Buy]
If you're looking for a power supply system that offers flexibility, reliability, and durability, you might want to check out ROMOSS X1000. The ROMOSS X1000 portable power station is coming soon on Kickstarter, where you can get early bird discounts and exclusive rewards. Don't miss this opportunity to get your hands on this fantastic device that can change your charging life. Sign up now on the website or follow us on social media to get notified when the campaign goes live. Be one of the first backers of the ROMOSS X1000 and join the exploration revolution.
About X1000：
ROMOSS X1000「Powerplus」Portable Power Station (Will be available on Kickstarter in November)
Product Name
ROMOSS X1000 1008Wh 1000W Portable Power Station
Features
Price
$999
Specs
Product Name
ROMOSS RX1000 1008Wh 1000W Portable Power Station
Battery Type
LiFePO₄
Material
ABS + PC (V0 fire-retardant grade)
Capacity
1008Wh (22.4V 45Ah)
≈ 315000mAh (3.2V)
Parallel Capacity
max. 16kWh
Power
Rated
1000W
Peak
2000W
Combined
Max. 4000W
LCD Display
battery level, R-MAX constant power mode, ECO mode, remaining charging
LED Light
1 * 2W
Flashlight (SOS)
1 * 2W
Input
AC Input (220–240V~50Hz 5A MAX)
wall charging port/220V/600W
DC Input (Anderson/12–60V/400W MAX)
solar charging port/12–60V/400W
car charging port/12V/100W
Output
2 * AC outlet: each 1000W (max. 2000W)
3 * DC outlet: 1 * car socket + 2 * DC5525, max. 120W
2 * USB-A (QC3.0): 5V/3.4A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, max. 18W
2 * Type-C (PD3.0): 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A (20V/5A), max.
1 * magnetic wireless charging station: max. 15W (small circle magnet for
AC Parallel Port
220–240V/50Hz, 4.55A, 1000W MAX
Expansion Battery Port
19–25V, 50A MAX
Buttons
2-in-1 light button
main power button
ECO button
AC outlet/parallel button
DC output button
Temperature Range
Recharge
0–40℃/32–104℉
Discharge
-10–40℃/14–104℉
Safety Standards
UL, FCC, CE, RoHS, UN38.3, SGS, MSDS
Battery Life
3000 cycles
Operating Life
10 years
Dimensions
366 × 220 × 260 mm/14.4 × 8.7 × 10.2 in
Weight
13 kg/28 lbs/10.6 oz
What's in the Box?
1 * ROMOSS RX1000 portable power station
1 * AC charging cable
1 * car charging cable
1 * user manual
About ROMOSS
Charge A New Future
ROMOSS Technology Co., Ltd. is a company that specializes in energy techs and consumer electronics, such as power banks, outdoor power systems, data cables, power adapters, car chargers, and power strips. ROMOSS was established in Shenzhen to deliver outstanding charging experiences globally while ensuring the highest quality standards in the industry. ROMOSS has developed a range of products, including the power bank, power station, charger, charging cable, which contains the ULTRA, the MAGNETIC, the LINE, the SENSE, the X explore, the S speed, the NEO and the CYCLES, to cater to the diverse needs of its users over the past decade. ROMOSS products are sold in over 120 countries with over 600 technology patents.
The X1000 power station is a testament to ROMOSS's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. At ROMOSS, we believe that everyone deserves a convenient and enjoyable charging life, and the X1000 is designed to make that possible for you. With the RX1000, you can stay connected and powered up, no matter where you are. In addition to being a power station, the X1000 is your ultimate charging solution.
Follow ROMOSS：
