Montana Technologies to Nominate Paul Dabbar to Board of Directors of Post-Combination Entity with Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp.

RONAN, Mont., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana Technologies LLC ("MT"), the inventor of AirJoule™, a transformational renewable energy and cooling technology, today announced that in connection with the proposed business combination between MT and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. ("XPDB") (NASDAQ: XPDB), Paul Dabbar, the former Under Secretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy, will be nominated for election to the board of directors of the combined company (the "Company"). The proposed business combination is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2024. Mr. Dabbar's election to the board of directors of the Company is subject to approval by XPDB's stockholders.

"Paul brings a wealth of experience from diverse roles within the energy sector," said Matt Jore, Chief Executive Officer of Montana Technologies. "He has invaluable expertise in the energy technologies and renewable energy industries and will be a fantastic addition to the board and advisor to the Company."

"I am excited for the opportunity to join the Company's board of directors upon the closing of the business combination and at this juncture of MT's development," said Mr. Dabbar. "I look forward to working collaboratively with Matt Jore and the rest of the board to evaluate and execute the highest value-creating opportunities for the Company's stockholders. I am quite familiar with the history and investment in the research and development of Metal Organic Frameworks and the various commercial prospects that could be achieved. Montana Technologies is a leader in developing the technology into a commercially viable product."

Mr. Dabbar currently serves on the board of directors of XPDB and is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Bohr Quantum Technology Corp, a quantum communications company, where he has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2021. Mr. Dabbar served on the board of directors of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. from February 2021 until the completion of its merger with Core Scientific in January 2022. Prior to Bohr Quantum, Mr. Dabbar served as Under Secretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy from 2017 to 2021, managing the operations of, and investing capital at the seventeen U.S. National Laboratories, conducting research and development in energy, technology and the sciences. Mr. Dabbar was previously a Managing Director in investment banking at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., in energy and mergers & acquisitions from 1996 to 2017. Mr. Dabbar was also previously a nuclear submarine officer in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Dabbar earned a Bachelor of Science from the U.S. Naval Academy and an MBA from Columbia University.

"The world has been successful at reducing different types of emissions due to innovation and I believe the right strategy for the world today is to continue discovery, innovation and deployment of new options [for energy technology]," Mr. Dabbar said during a recent hearing before the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works that examined the relationship between climate change and the intensification of extreme weather events. "The pipeline of future innovation is very strong. . . . Montana Technologies has developed an MOF-based HVAC cooling technology that uses up to 75% less energy than current compressor systems and no freon."

Montana Technologies will be showcasing its new AirJoule solution in the Green Zone during this year's COP 28 conference.

About Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies is an atmospheric energy and water harvesting company whose technology provides efficient and sustainable air conditioning and pure water from air through its transformational AirJoule™ technology. For more information, visit www.mt.energy.

