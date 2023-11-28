FYR Diagnostics Welcomes Dr. Kirk Tanner and Dr. Andy Hill to its Scientific Advisory Board

MISSOULA, Mont., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FYR Diagnostics, a pioneering company in the development of liquid biopsy technologies, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Kirk Tanner and Dr. Andy Hill to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

FYR Diagnostics (PRNewswire)

Dr. Kirk Tanner is the current Chief Scientific Officer at the National Brain Tumor Society. Formerly, he was the Research Oncology Disease Area Expert and Senior Director at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. With over two decades of experience in oncology research and a history of success in discovery and development projects, Dr. Tanner brings a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective to the FYR Dx team. His background will be instrumental in advancing FYR's liquid biopsy technologies, equipping pharmaceutical companies with the necessary tools for successful clinical trials. His expertise in oncology research will be key to advancing FYR's liquid biopsy technologies for the specific demands and challenges of clinical trial settings, ensuring that pharmaceutical companies have the best possible tools at their disposal.

"I am honored to join FYR's Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Tanner. "The company's innovative approach to harnessing the power of extracellular vesicles and other biomarkers not only revolutionizes diagnostics in general but also has the potential to significantly benefit clinical trials. This aligns perfectly with my professional experiences in oncology research and my passion for advancing the field through innovative diagnostics and tailored therapeutic strategies."

Dr. Andy Hill, an internationally renowned researcher in the field of neurodegenerative disorders and extracellular vesicles (EVs), brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to FYR Diagnostics. His groundbreaking work in the field of EVs will provide valuable insights into FYR Dx's innovative approach to liquid biopsies. Dr. Hill has held prestigious positions such as President of the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (2016-2020), and he is the current Editor in Chief of the Journal of Extracellular Biology.

"I am excited to join the FYR Diagnostics team and contribute to their innovative work in the field of liquid biopsies," said Dr. Hill. "The potential for extracellular vesicles to revolutionize the diagnosis of disease is immense, especially for neurodegenerative diseases, and I am looking forward to being a part of this transformative journey."

Dr. Katie Havranek, Director of R&D at FYR Diagnostics, commented on the new additions, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Hill and Dr. Tanner to our Scientific Advisory Board. Their combined expertise in neurodegenerative disorders and oncology research will be invaluable as we continue to develop our groundbreaking liquid biopsy technologies."

With the addition of Dr. Hill and Dr. Tanner, FYR Diagnostics continues to solidify its position as an emerging leader in the field of liquid biopsies. Their contributions will be crucial in helping the company realize its vision of transforming healthcare by leveraging novel insights on disease to innovate the next generation of diagnostic solutions.

About FYR Diagnostics

FYR Diagnostics is transforming healthcare by developing diagnostic solutions that utilize novel insights on disease to innovate the next generation of liquid biopsies. Leveraging the unique potential of Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) and other novel biomarkers, FYR Dx is committed to bridging the gaps between healthcare, patients, and disease. For more information, visit www.fyrdiagnostics.com.

Media Contact

FYR Diagnostics Inc

1121 E Broadway St

Missoula, MT 59802

press@fyrdiagnostics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FYR Diagnostics