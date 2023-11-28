Felix Cat Insurance Will Cover Your Engagement Ring If You Include Your Cat In Your Proposal

"Purr-fect Proposal" Wants Anyone Popping the Question to Include a Feline Family Member in Their Engagement Plans for a Chance to Get the Cost of Your Ring Covered

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Felix Cat Insurance is launching "A Purr-fect Proposal" to help one cat-loving couple celebrate the next chapter of their lives. With December being the most popular month for engagements,1 Felix is stepping in to provide a bit of holiday magic by covering the cost of the engagement ring … as long as those popping the question promise to include their cat in the proposal!

Starting today, anyone planning to propose this December can privately share their engagement plans at FelixPurrfectProposal.com, including how their kitty will be involved in the memorable milestone moment. Whether you plan to have your kitty tote a ring on its collar or pose alongside a romantic bouquet of flowers, Felix wants to hear any and all "catified" ideas! The cat insurance brand will then select one lucky winner and their furry friend that shares their absolutely "purr-fect" proposal or plan to gift $4,750 to help cover the cost for an engagement ring and send a celebratory package of cat treats, such as a plush champagne toy and, even, festive feline accessories should the kitty want to dress up for the special occasion.

"Our felines are family members and just like your closest friends and family, we want to include them in celebrating meaningful moments like this," said Jamie Maxfield, Marketing Director and Brand Expert at Felix Cat Insurance. "Planning for the future can also bring challenges, which is why we're spreading holiday cheer by easing the expense of this life milestone as you, your partner, and your furry friend embark on your new life together. Not only is Felix here to ease the expense of this core life event, we can also be there every step of the way afterwards."

Contest Details:

$4,750 to put toward an engagement ring.



A curated kit of treats and surprises so your furry friend can join in on the celebration.

The contest opens November 28th, 2023 at 12:01 a.m. EST and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on December 19 , 2023.



The winner will be selected on December 22 , 2023.

You must live in the United States .



You must be 18+ in age.



Proposal must take place within the month of December.



This contest is not available in Washington or Puerto Rico.

For more information on the "Purr-fect Proposal" contest, including terms and conditions, visit FelixPurrfectProposal.com. This Contest is not being run in connection with the solicitation of, or the marketing, of an insurance product.

About Felix Cat Insurance

"Felix Cat Insurance" is a marketing name used by PetPartners, Inc., and is not a business nor an insurer. Felix Cat Insurance and its related trademarks are used by PetPartners, Inc. Insurance plans are offered and marketed by licensed insurance agency, PetPartners, Inc. with offices at PetPartners, Inc., 8501 Arco Corporate Drive, Raleigh, NC 27617. The policies are issued and underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company (rated A- "Excellent" by A.M. Best), with offices at 11333 N. Scottsdale Rd., Suite 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 and administered by PetPartners, Inc. Plans and coverage vary by state. Eligibility and exclusions and limitations apply. For complete details, refer to felixcatinsurance.com/sample-policies. To learn more about Felix visit felixcatinsurance.com.

