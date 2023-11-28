Computerworld Names KnowBe4 to 2024 List of Best Places To Work in IT

KnowBe4 ranks number 13 in the midsize organization category

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has been recognized by Foundry's Computerworld as a 2024 Best Places to Work in IT.

This award recognizes the top organizations that challenge their IT staff while providing great benefits and compensation. Organizations will be included in coverage on Computerworld.com along with results from the 2024 Best Places to Work in IT survey.

"Technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern business. IT professionals continue to benefit from this trend, as this year's winning organizations increase staffing and offer a variety of pathways to upskill, reskill, and diversify their teams." said Rob O'Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. "These companies provide a model for IT and HR leaders who are looking for new ways to attract, engage, and retain talent in an increasingly competitive IT environment."

"KnowBe4 is honored to be recognized as a best place to work in IT for the sixth consecutive year," said Ani Banerjee, chief human resources officer, KnowBe4. "This recognition showcases our commitment to fostering a dynamic and rewarding work environment for our talented employees. In addition to cultivating a workplace that is welcoming, collaborative, transparent and fun, KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes open paid time off, opportunities for career advancement, company-wide monthly bonuses and more. KnowBe4 is proud to once again be recognized on this list as it reflects our dedication to consistently be named as a best place to work."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com (http://www.computerworld.com)), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com (http://www.foundryco.com).

