Syskit mentioned in the 2023 Gartner® report: Mitigate Copilot Microsoft 365 Risks Through Information Governance

"This recognition from Gartner, we believe, shows that Syskit Point is one of the mature products for improving governance, visibility, and access controls. In our opinion, Microsoft Copilot will surely increase productivity and simplify collaboration. But it comes hand in hand with certain risks. With Syskit Point, our clients can implement Copilot quickly, but more importantly, in a safe and controlled manner," said Danijel Cizek, Syskit's Product Manager.

The rollout of Microsoft Copilot presents multifaceted challenges, particularly in ensuring robust security measures and comprehensive governance policies to manage sensitive data.

Additionally, there is the task of balancing the capabilities of Microsoft Copilot and preventing outdated or inaccurate information proliferation that could lead to Copilot misleading end users by providing obsolete information.



"We believe Microsoft Copilot has the potential to reveal misalignments and vulnerabilities that previously could have gone unnoticed. The answer to so many challenges organizations face with Microsoft Copilot is having visibility in the tenant and being able to do management actions on the spot to mitigate those challenges quickly. Then, you are ready to align the tenant with governance policies and include Copilot in your daily business," Cizek concluded.



Gartner, "Mitigate Copilot Microsoft 365 Risks Through Information Governance", by Max Goss, Larry Cannell, 17 November 2023

About Syskit:

Syskit is a UK company focused on developing the platform Syskit Point that provides complete visibility in Microsoft 365 environments. Driven by a mission to empower users and reduce complexities in their ecosystems, the company offers a suite of features aimed to enhance collaboration and streamline management. The platform is available for a 21-day free trial .

