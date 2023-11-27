SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Beauty Health Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 16, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention The Beauty Health Company ("Beauty Health") (NASDAQ: SKIN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong (PRNewsfoto/The Law Offices of Vincent Wong) (PRNewswire)

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 10, 2022 and November 13, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Beauty Health, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/the-beauty-health-company-class-action-submission-form/?prid=56680&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Beauty Health includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syndeo 1.0 and 2.0 devices had issues leading to "frequent treatment interruptions;" (2) as a result, the Company incurred significant costs to develop enhancements; (3) despite the enhancements, providers continued to experience issues with the Syndeo devices; (4) as a result, the Company would no longer market Syndeo 1.0 and 2.0 devices and incur significant inventory write-downs; (5) as a result, the Company's profitability would be adversely impacted; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: January 16, 2024

Aggrieved Beauty Health investors only have until January 16, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong