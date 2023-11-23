Unleash the Inner Athlete With Baleaf's Black Friday Gift Guide

Find the perfect gift for the fitness or sports enthusiast friend or partner for the Christmas season with the curated collection of Baleaf's top products this Black Friday.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategically positioned after Thanksgiving and at the cusp of the Christmas season, Black Friday offers consumers an excellent opportunity to shop for exceptional deals. With major brands offering incredible discounts, it not only boosts consumers' shopping power but also allows for early Christmas gift shopping, minimizing shortages, improving budget management by spreading the financial load, and leaving extra funds after the holidays.

With that, Baleaf would like to give consumers a headstart in completing their Christmas gift list with the curated gift guide of its activewear line to give their sports and fitness enthusiast friends and relatives. Let the season of gift-giving begin!

Freeleaf Cross-Back Beauty Exercise Bra

Give the gift of freedom of movement this holiday season.

A great sports bra is every girl's BFF of her jewels. Get the first dibs on this newly launched Freeleaf Cross-Back Beauty Exercise Bra.

Introducing the Freeleaf collection with Lycra Adaptiv material and REsiltech™ silicone at the bottom for superior chest support, this innovative sports bra is every body's bra. With 260% stretch and a 92% recovery rate, it ensures a perfect fit for various body types and movements while also being moisture-wicking and breathable.

Goodbye to skin chafing, protruding bra lines and pads, moving pads during exercise, and restricted movements! With Baleaf's new fabric technology wearing this bra as it is or under a regular gym top is liberating.

Freeleaf Women's 27" High-Waist Pocket Seamless Leggings

Customizing the length of our leggings is a dream come true for anyone.

Freeleaf Women's 27" High-Waist Pocket Seamless Leggings can be cut at the desired length and fit any body type or shape.

This Lycra Spandex garment boasts a remarkable 260% stretch, accommodating diverse body types and movements. The waistband features a 300% silicone stretch rate for a tailored fit. With a 92% recovery rate, it maintains its shape even after repeated wear. Additionally, its customizable length, high-rise design, and waist width offer an instant tummy tuck and a lifted buttocks appearance.

Easy to don and take off, it remains intact even after 5,000 stretch tests, feeling like a second skin. The mesh in the inner thighs prevents abrasions, and double-sided pockets add functionality. Ideal for yoga, Pilates, and daily wear.

Evergreen Fleece-Lined Wide Leg Sweatpants

Because winter is looming around the corner, why not give the ultimate WFH outfit , the Evergreen Fleece-Lined Wide Leg Sweatpants ?

Made of 58% polyester and 42% cotton, this lovely pair is sure to keep anyone warm and comfortable not only at home but also when exercising outdoors.

With an inseam length of 30 inches and a high-rise style, it can fit any body shape. Designed with wide legs, it easily creates the illusion of longer and leaner legs. While it may be sweatpants, this nifty pair can be worn as it is and paired with any winter shoes or boots or layered with a pair of winter pants. Flatlock seams ensure no chafing.

Laureate Thermal Zipper Pocket Leggings

Any fitness enthusiast will def go crazy over its Laureate Thermal Zipper Pocket Leggings .

This pair is one of the must-have leggings in Baleaf's All Women's collection. Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, this pair makes an awesome base layer or can be worn as it is when exercising outdoors or indoors. Lined with fleece to help trap heat, these leggings are also moisture-wicking and water-resistant, so you can easily play or glide down the slopes in style without the fear of getting wet as you perspire. Moreover, you can do all the squats, yoga poses, and weight lifting you need without compromising your privacy as this pair has passed the squat and non-see-through tests.

Whoever receives this gift will instantly get a tummy tuck as its wide waistband offers maximum coverage. Slipping into a pair feels like a second skin with body-contouring seams to give a more flattering silhouette. Say goodbye also to chafing because of its flatlock seams and a gusseted crotch to get rid of the unsightly camel toe.

If feeling a bit generous, add this beautiful Laureate V Neck Cropped Tank Top into the gift stash. This dainty top can be worn not only for workouts but also at different transitions throughout the day.

Evergreen Fleece Lined Pockets Hoodie

Hoodies offer warmth and a trendy streetwear style. They can be effortlessly layered with blazers for a subtly professional touch in the workleisure trend.

More than comfort, hoodies offer elemental protection, keeping consumers warm as temperatures dip. The adjustable drawstring makes them ideal for varying weather while kangaroo pockets and a hood conserve body heat, adding value to this timeless piece. Hoodies are versatile for easy layering and perfect for hiking, running, dancing, traveling, or simply doing errands.

The Evergreen Fleece Lined Pockets Hoodie is one of Baleaf's stylish picks for the season. Made with a blend of cotton and polyester and lined with fleece, any wearer will be comfortable and warm as it's also skin-friendly. With a full zipper to keep everything in place and a cozy oversized fit, anyone can easily don the street style trend this holiday season.

#wemovetogether in the Spirit of Giving

Whether shopping after the turkey dinner or in the early hours of Black Friday morning, finishing the Christmas list can save time, money, and sanity.

Go on an early shopping spree and score some awesome deals this Black Friday for your Baleaf haul.

