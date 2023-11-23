Neurophet to showcase brain image analysis technology at RSNA 2023

- Introducing Alzheimer's disease related brain image analysis technology including Neurophet AQUA and Neurophet SCALE PET

- Plans to launch analysis technology for infant brain image and cerebrovascular disease

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disease, announced on the 23rd that Neurophet would participate in the Radiological Society of North America 2023 (RSNA 2023). Neurophet plans to share the achievements of brain image analysis technology related to dementia treatments prepared over the past year.

Neurophet will showcase flagship products, brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA" and brain PET scan analysis software "Neurophet SCALE PET". Through the onsite demonstration, attendees could experience AI-powered brain image analysis technology, which will be launched in the future such as analysis of Alzheimer's disease treatment side effects.

Alzheimer's disease treatments such as Leqembi, fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this year, are new drugs that reduce beta-amyloid proteins in the brain. ARIA (Amyloid-Related Imaging Abnormalities) side effects can occur while taking the drugs, and the symptoms include edema and hemorrhages. Neurophet plans to launch ARIA analysis product next year and will introduce the technology at the booth as well.

Neurophet is set to present at AI Theater and Scientific Poster Session based on the studies of brain analysis technology related to Alzheimer's disease. The medical director of Neurophet will give presentations on the topic of "How to be Prepared for the Real-World Amyloid Target Drug Prescriptions: ARIA, Amyloid Positivity and Beyond" at AI Theater.

The other study "White Matter Lesion Asymmetry-An Indicator of Amyloid PET Positivity in Mild Cognitive Impairment Patients" will be presented at the Scientific Poster Session.

"Neurophet prepared demonstrations of various technologies to analyze infant brain image and cerebrovascular disease, which will be launched in the future in addition to Alzheimer's disease at RSNA" said CEO Jake Junkil Been of Neurophet. "Based on Neurophet's brain image analysis technology encompassing the entire brain disease, we will intensify our efforts in sales and marketing to lead to meaningful business results."

The RSNA, celebrating its 109th anniversary this year, is the world's largest radiology society, attracting experts and officials from academia, medicine, and industry worldwide to share the latest studies and achievements. RSNA takes place in Chicago, USA annually, which starts this year on the 26th (local time) and runs until the 30th.

Neurophet to showcase brain image analysis technology at RSNA 2023 (PRNewswire)

About Neurophet

Neurophet has specialized in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain diseases based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Jake Junkil Been, CEO, and Donghyeon Kim, CTO, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", brain PET scan analysis (PET tracer deposition) software "Neurophet SCALE PET", brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB", and cloud-based brain imaging analysis research tool "Neurophet SegPlus".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain diseases. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

