JA Solar’s n-type Products Pass EPD Assessment in Norway and Italy

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a leading manufacturer of high-performance solar power products, recently achieved further validation of its sustainability efforts with the successful completion of Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) assessments for multiple product lines through the authoritative French institution Kapstan, resulting in registration on the EPD systems of Norway and Italy. This accomplishment demonstrates that JA Solar's ongoing work in eco-friendly design, carbon footprint reduction, and sustainable manufacturing practices continues to gain important third-party verification and enhance the company's influence and competitiveness in the high-end photovoltaic (PV) market.

As a type III environmental declaration based on the ISO14025 standard, EPD is based on Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), and discloses the environmental impact of a product or service on aspects including non-renewable resources, ecosystems, and human health throughout its lifecycle from raw material acquisition, production, transportation, consumption, and final disposal. In this context, EPD is considered the most powerful support tool for government green procurement and product ecological design. The EPD assessment obtained by enterprise products is universal across most European countries.

The p-type series products and the whole n-type DeepBlue 4.0 Pro products under JA Solar have successfully passed the EPD assessment in Norway and Italy this time. In particular, these products are highly recognized with their low GWP (Global Warming Potential). This indicates that all mainstream PV products of JA Solar have been further recognized in the international high-end market, and shows the progressiveness and eco-friendliness of JA Solar's products in the n-type era.

JA Solar has always committed itself to green production, green operations, and green products, and spares no efforts to building a green and low-carbon industrial chain. In 2022, JA Solar further proposed the sustainable development concept of "Green to Green, Green to Grow, Green to Great".

