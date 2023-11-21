Uber Eats Adds Big Lots As First National Home Discount Retailer

Ahead of Black Friday, Big Lots joins growing list of North American retailers on the Uber Eats app for on-demand and scheduled delivery of must-have items

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) announced a new nationwide partnership with Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), bringing the home discount retailer's massive selection to the Uber Eats app, furthering its mission to help consumers get almost anything they need, delivered on-demand. Just in time for the busiest shopping season of the year more than 1,200 Big Lots retail locations across the US are now available for consumers to shop with Uber Eats.

With Big Lots on Uber Eats, consumers will discover thousands of items including wide variety of home goods from Big Lots exclusive brands like Broyhill home décor items, plus a variety of products from top household names and private labels, all organized by category and seasonal "aisles" like Christmas Shop, Household Essentials, Grocery, Pets, Trending Products, Kids & Baby and more. As always, Uber One members will benefit from a $0 Delivery Fee and up to 10% off all eligible orders with a $15 minimum purchase.† And consumers can receive 50% off orders of $50+ from today through December 31st, using the code BIGLOTS50.† † Taxes and fees apply. See app for details.

"This holiday season, Big Lots is making it even easier for deal-seeking shoppers to take advantage of the extreme bargains we're known for, thanks to a new partnership with Uber Eats," said Matt Weger, SVP and Chief Digital & Technology Officer of Big Lots. "Whether it's décor, gifts, top-brand food items or holiday hosting essentials, Big Lots offers a broad assortment of amazing bargains for every home. Adding Uber Eats to our stable of marketplace options was a natural next step in expanding convenient access to our better-than-elsewhere bargains and fulfilling the omnichannel objective within our multi-year strategic plan."

"As a busy parent, increasing the variety of retailers on Uber Eats means one less chore on my to-do list—and the addition of the incredible breadth of selection at Big Lots is absolutely a game-changer," said Christian Freese, Head of Grocery & Retail for Uber Eats in the US & Canada. "By continuing to invest in strong retail partnerships like this one we can help more consumers across the country satisfy their household needs with delivery, and deliver on our promise of helping America get (almost, almost) anything on Uber Eats."

Big Lots joins PetSmart, Staples, Party City, Bed Bath & Beyond, Office Depot and other major retailers on the Uber Eats app and dozens of grocery partners across the country. Since launching its first non-food partnership in 2020, Uber's grocery, retail and new verticals business has grown to more than 100,000 merchant partners. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber is uniquely poised to meet consumers' growing desire to save time and get more of what they need delivered on-demand within hours—if not minutes—rather than days.

† Benefits available only for eligible stores marked with the Uber One icon. Other fees and taxes apply, but do not count towards order minimums. Participating non-grocery stores: $15 minimum order to receive $0 Delivery Fee & up to 10% off. Membership savings applied as a reduction to service fees. Subject to change. View Renewable Membership T&Cs here .

† † Get 50% off your first Big Lots! order. Maximum $35 off. Must meet order minimum of $50 before applicable taxes and fees. This offer expires on Dec 31, 2023. You must purchase through the Retail section of the Uber or Uber Eats app. You must receive this offer directly from Uber to be eligible. Must meet order minimum before applicable taxes and fees. Taxes and fees still apply. Only valid where Big Lots! stores are available through the Uber and/or Uber Eats app. Uber reserves the right to cancel or modify this offer at any time. Exclusions may apply.

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats is an on-demand app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the things they want at the tap of a button. We partner with over 900,000 restaurants and merchants in more than 11,000 cities across six continents. From specialty local favorites to national brand names, groceries to household essentials and more, Uber Eats has what you want when you want it.

About Big Lots

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is one of America's largest home discount retailers, operating more than 1,420 stores in 48 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities. The Company's mission is to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots" by offering unique treasures and exceptional bargains on everything for their home, including furniture, seasonal decor, kitchenware, pet supplies, food items, laundry and cleaning essentials and more. Big Lots is the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award. For more information about the company or to find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com.

