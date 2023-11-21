Sumitomo Pharma America and Actress Holly Robinson Peete Extend Time To Go™ Campaign to Empower People with Overactive Bladder

–Time To Go™ Campaign Encourages People Experiencing Overactive Bladder (OAB) Symptoms to Talk to Their Healthcare Provider about Symptoms, Seek Diagnosis and Ask About GEMTESA® (Vibegron)–

–Campaign Will Expand to Feature New Real Stories Detailing Peoples' Experience With the Condition–

–Approximately 33 Million Individuals in the U.S. Are Impacted By Symptoms of OAB, yet Many Do Not Seek or Delay Treatment as a Result of Embarrassment or Unawareness–

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. (SMPA), today announced the expansion of its partnership with actress and overactive bladder (OAB) patient Holly Robinson Peete to reach people living with overactive bladder (OAB) through the Time To Go™ campaign. Time To Go is a platform designed to highlight the impact of OAB symptoms and provide education on disease management, including information on treatment options, such as GEMTESA® (vibegron), a FDA-approved prescription medication for the treatment of OAB in adults with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and frequency.

"For years, OAB symptoms kept me from fully enjoying the things I love. Talking to my girlfriends about my symptoms helped me realize I wasn't alone, and that seeking help isn't a sign of weakness, rather it's a step towards taking control," said Holly Robinson Peete. "They gave me the confidence to talk to my doctor, who prescribed GEMTESA — and now, a year later, the treatment has helped manage my OAB symptoms so I can enjoy activities with less running to the bathroom. That's why I'm thrilled to continue my partnership with SMPA to educate and empower others to address their OAB."

The second year of the Time To Go campaign, launching in November 2023, will identify and feature patient ambassadors as part of the new GEMTESA Go-Getters program. The program will showcase the real stories of how people proactively took steps to manage their OAB symptoms and encourage others to speak up about their experiences.

OAB, which affects approximately 33 million people in the U.S., causes sudden urges to urinate that are difficult to control and can result in leakage, as well as frequent urination — usually eight or more times a day.1,2 These bothersome symptoms can negatively affect daily life, including impacting travel plans and reducing or limiting certain activities, such as exercising.3 Studies have found that certain populations are at higher risk of OAB, including African American and Hispanic people.4 The prevalence of the condition is also known to increase with age; however, it isn't necessarily a normal part of aging.1,2

"Holly is an influential advocate and voice within the OAB community who is helping break the stigma associated with the condition, and we're excited to continue this important work with her," said Walt Johnston, Senior Vice President, Urology Franchise Head, SMPA. "With the addition of our GEMTESA Go-Getters program, our new ambassadors will join Holly in our mission to create a platform that helps those living with this frustrating condition to feel heard and supported. There is no shame in speaking up about OAB, talking to your doctor, and asking for the help you deserve."

People experiencing OAB symptoms are encouraged to talk to their doctor to get a diagnosis and determine the best treatment option(s) to help them manage the condition. To learn more about OAB and GEMTESA, or hear from the GEMTESA Go-Getters, visit TimeToGo.com.

About Overactive Bladder

Overactive bladder (OAB) is a clinical condition that occurs when the bladder muscle contracts involuntarily. Symptoms may include urinary urgency (the sudden urge to urinate that is difficult to control), urgency incontinence (unintentional loss of urine immediately after an urgent need to urinate), and frequent urination (usually eight or more times in 24 hours).1 About 33 million U.S. adults experience the bothersome symptoms of OAB.2

About GEMTESA

GEMTESA® (vibegron) is a prescription medicine for adults used to treat the following symptoms due to a condition called overactive bladder:

urge urinary incontinence: a strong need to urinate with leaking or wetting accidents

urgency: the need to urinate right away

frequency: urinating often

It is not known if GEMTESA is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not take GEMTESA if you are allergic to vibegron or any of the ingredients in GEMTESA.

Before you take GEMTESA, tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including if you have liver problems; have kidney problems; have trouble emptying your bladder or you have a weak urine stream; take medicines that contain digoxin; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if GEMTESA will harm your unborn baby; talk to your doctor if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant); are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed (it is not known if GEMTESA passes into your breast milk; talk to your doctor about the best way to feed your baby if you take GEMTESA).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Know the medicines you take. Keep a list of them to show your doctor and pharmacist when you get a new medicine.

What are the possible side effects of GEMTESA?

GEMTESA may cause serious side effects, including the inability to empty your bladder (urinary retention). GEMTESA may increase your chances of not being able to empty your bladder, especially if you have bladder outlet obstruction or take other medicines for treatment of overactive bladder. Tell your doctor right away if you are unable to empty your bladder. The most common side effects of GEMTESA include headache, urinary tract infection, nasal congestion, sore throat or runny nose, diarrhea, nausea, and upper respiratory tract infection. These are not all the possible side effects of GEMTESA. For more information, ask your doctor or pharmacist.

Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see full Prescribing Information at www.GEMTESA.com/PI

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. is a global pharmaceutical company based in Japan with key operations in the U.S. (Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc.), Canada (Sumitomo Pharma Canada, Inc.) and Europe (Sumitomo Pharma Switzerland GmbH) focused on addressing patient needs in psychiatry & neurology, oncology, urology, women's health, rare disease, and cell & gene therapies. With several marketed products in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, a diverse pipeline of early- to late-stage assets, and in-house advanced technology capabilities, we aim to accelerate discovery, research, and development to bring novel therapies to patients sooner. For more information, please visit https://www.us.sumitomo-pharma.com and LinkedIn to follow us.

The Sumitomo Pharma icon is a trademark of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., used under license. SUMITOMO PHARMA is a trademark of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., used under license.

GEMTESA and the GEMTESA logo are trademarks of Urovant Sciences GmbH, and registered in the U.S., and in other countries.

© 2023 Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. All rights reserved.



For a copy of this release, visit Sumitomo Pharma America's website at https://www.us.sumitomo-pharma.com

