PCL Construction's 14th Annual Food Bank Donation Addresses Critical Hunger

The company donates $67,500 to 19 food banks across the country.

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - PCL Construction Enterprises, Inc., donates $67,500 to food banks across the country to help the more than 44 million people grappling with food insecurity. Since the company started donating to food banks in communities where it operates, nearly $1.5 million has been donated.

"Supporting food banks and giving back to those who may be less fortunate is fundamental to who we are at PCL," said Deron Brown, PCL's president and chief operating officer, U.S. Operations. "We are wholeheartedly devoted to supporting and enhancing the communities where we live and work."

In 2023, egg prices spiked to $5-$7 per dozen, significantly burdening grocery bills for countless Americans. This sudden price escalation also placed an extraordinary strain on food banks, which had previously allocated slightly over $1 for a dozen eggs. These escalating food costs played a pivotal role in the 50% year-over-year increase in individuals turning to mobile pantries for assistance.

From the southeastern United States to the Hawaiian Islands, PCL's U.S. offices are contributing to the following 19 local food banks donated over the holiday season:

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $6 billion USD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com .

