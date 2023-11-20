Wolf Home Products Announces Strategic Partnership with UFP-Edge

This partnership will expand offerings to bring innovative and diverse product lines to the marketplace

YORK, Pa., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products®, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, today announced a key partnership with UFP-Edge, a leading developer of siding, pattern, and trim products for both residential and commercial use.

Logo for Wolf Home Products (PRNewswire)

UFP-Edge products will be distributed out of Wolf's three facilities, encompassing the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and Midwest regions.

"This partnership is a significant milestone for Wolf as we expand our reach and provide building industry professionals with an even wider selection of high-quality products," said Craig Danielson, CEO of Wolf Home Products. "We are confident that this partnership will be mutually beneficial, enabling us to better serve our customers and achieve our shared goals of growth, innovation, and service."

The distributed products include:

Thermally Modified Wood Collection, Rustic Siding : Ideal for both exterior and interior use, this collection provides a rustic aesthetic and is less vulnerable to shrinking and seasonal shifts due to its thermal modification process.

Thermally Modified Wood Collection, VG Hemlock Siding : Elevating any interior and exterior space, this collection showcases the natural beauty of a smooth vertical wood grain surface and provides protection from the elements.

Premium Primed Trim & Fascia : Primed on all sides and ready for a top coat of quality paint, this durable product is made from clear finger-jointed Radiata Pine and is available in a smooth S4S profile.

Timeless Shiplap: Already primed for paint, this adds a touch of modern farmhouse to interior walls and ceilings with an interlocking pattern that requires less fasteners for installation.

EvoTrim™ with TRU-CORE® Technology: Wolf Home Products will be the exclusive distributor of this technology for long-term exterior trim and fascia solutions.

"I am thrilled to announce our groundbreaking partnership with Wolf Home Products," said Chris Hayn, Vice President of UFP-Edge. "This landmark collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our history as we expand across all markets. United by common values and a shared vision, we forge a strategic partnership committed to delivering outstanding products to the marketplace. This alliance solidifies our commitment to the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions and will be pivotal to our future success."

Wolf Home Products aims to add a full inventory of UFP-Edge products to its extensive portfolio by early January. With a range of warranties, coatings and primers, sizes, and interlocking patterns, these products are designed to stand the test of time and meet the needs of varying projects.

"Wolf is a well-run and well-known building products distributor with a rich, successful history, and we're happy to team up with their organization and best-in-class sales team; it's a winning combination," said Joe McGuire, Vice President of Sales at UFP-Edge. "Our company cultures align well, and this partnership brings some of the most innovative and diverse product lines to building professionals in both the Northeast and Midwest."

To learn more about UFP-Edge, visit www.ufpEDGE.com. For more information about Wolf Home Products, visit www.WolfHomeProducts.com

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products®, is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for 180 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

About UFP-Edge

With primed and ready-to-finish or prefinished options, UFP-Edge is simply the most comprehensive line of siding, pattern, and trim on the market. UFP-Edge products are manufactured near customer locations, so they don't sit in yards or distribution centers where they can be exposed to the elements and to the wear and tear of frequent transport. UFP-Edge is a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, a business segment of UFP Industries.

Contact:

Jo Ann Thomas

2.718 Marketing

Jthomas@2718marketing.com

312-661-1050

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolf Home Products