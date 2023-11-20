Sparkling Ice® crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company® Announces Two Leadership Team Promotions

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sparkling Ice® brand, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, is thrilled to announce the promotion of two key executives. Oscar Mayorquin has assumed the position of Chief Operating Officer, while Tiffany Boyd has been appointed Vice President of Omnichannel Marketing for the #1 Sparkling Water brand. With a combined tenure of nearly two decades, Oscar and Tiffany have consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to Talking Rain, leaving a substantial impact along the way.

Ken Sylvia, Chief Executive Officer at Talking Rain, conveyed the company's deep appreciation: "We are filled with immense pride as we acknowledge and elevate Oscar and Tiffany, who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to our company, our valued customers, and the consumers we serve. Watching their remarkable professional journeys unfold has been incredibly rewarding, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact their new roles will undoubtedly bring. They continue to inspire me and our almost 450 Rain Makers with their dedication, support, and accountability to growth."

Oscar Mayorquin, a valued team member for nearly 13 years, has been a driving force behind transformative initiatives across Supply Chain Operations, R&D, Quality, and Manufacturing. His innovative mindset has empowered him and influenced the entire company, transforming these departments into highly efficient, industry-leading, sustainable platforms. As Chief Operating Officer, Oscar will spearhead day-to-day operations in those areas, ensuring business goals and objectives align with Talking Rain standards and operate smoothly.

"I am honored and humbled to accept this responsibility and remarkable promotion to the role of Chief Operating Officer," said Oscar Mayorquin. " We are not only transforming and evolving our Sales and Marketing strategy to being consumer-driven and brand-led, but we are also committed to building a scalable, resilient, optimal, and built-to-last platform. Our Strategy will enable Talking Rain Beverage Company to adapt and respond to consumers and customer needs and disruptions in the industry and marketplace. We care for our people, assets, and overall brand equity."

Tiffany Boyd has played a pivotal role at Talking Rain for over seven years, consistently showcasing her leadership abilities in alignment with the company's values of inclusivity, curiosity, and accountability. She has been instrumental in modernizing the approach to Omnichannel Marketing, positioning the Sparkling Ice brand for future success. In her new role, Tiffany will lead the company's Omnichannel Marketing organization, which includes the E-commerce Business Unit, Shopper Marketing, and creating the company's new digital CX/DTC business strategy.

"It's an incredible honor to lead such a talented team. I am grateful for the opportunity and eager to embrace new responsibilities," said Tiffany Boyd, Vice President of Omnichannel Marketing. "My goal will continue to be driving growth and meaningful connections by approaching every channel as part of a single brand experience, all working together to reach new audiences and loyalists across the customer journey."

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice is your Washington-based beverage company with an impressive 35-year legacy in the beverage world. We've brewed up a remarkable collection of brands, including the fan-favorite Sparkling Ice®, Sparkling Ice® +Caffeine, Sparkling Ice® +Energy and Talking Rain AQA®. These beverages come in a delightful array of flavors, all focusing on providing healthier beverage options.

But we're not just about making great drinks; we're all about building connections with our community and sharing the love with every sip. That's our special ingredient – a blend of passion and commitment.

