DeepBio becomes first Korean cancer diagnostic A.I. company to win CES Innovation Award

-Won the CES Innovation Award for pioneering a new milestone in Korean cancer diagnosis A.I. solutions.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBio announced today that it has been awarded the CES Innovation Award as the first Korean cancer diagnosis A.I. company in CES 2024, the world's largest electronics exhibition, to be held in Las Vegas, USA, in the upcoming January.

Deep Bio (PRNewswire)

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced the products and technologies that won CES Innovation Awards. DeepBio won the Innovation Award in the Digital Healthcare category, the first time the A.I. diagnostic-aid software company helped detect meaningful findings among cancer patients.

DeepBio recognizes this award as an achievement that demonstrates its world-class technology in cancer diagnosis and prognosis and raises the profile of Korean cancer diagnosis A.I. companies.

DeepBio leverages its expertise in deep learning and cancer pathology to provide state-of-the-art in vitro diagnostic software (IVDs, SaMDs) that analyzes various cancers' cancerous areas and severity to help medical professionals make more informed decisions. As such, DeepBio's DeepDx®-Prostate has a high precision of 99% sensitivity and 97% specificity.

"DeepBio has proven its technical excellence both internally and externally, winning the silver medal at the Edison Awards in the United States, which is called the 'Oscar of Innovation' in 2021 and was won by Tesla's Elon Musk and Apple's Steve Jobs, as well as the first place in 2019 at the Chameleon Challenge, which evaluates image recognition technology," said Kim Sun-woo, CEO of DeepBio. "We will strive to improve the cancer diagnosis environment and provide cutting-edge cancer diagnosis A.I. solutions to medical professionals through generous investment in technology to overcome the biggest challenge of humanity, cancer."

Meanwhile, CES 2024 will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the United States from January 9th to 12th, and DeepBio's award can be searched on the CES Innovation Awards website.

About DeepBio



DeepBio is an AI healthcare company focusing on deep learning to advance the field of cancer pathology. By developing cutting-edge in vitro diagnostic software (IVD SaMD), DeepBio strives to provide pathologists and medical professionals with state-of-the-art diagnostic aids for more accurate cancer diagnosis and prognosis. Its main products include DeepDx® Prostate, an AI software for prostate cancer analysis, which was the first in vitro diagnostic product to be approved by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in Korea. In 2019, the product won the Silver Award at the U.S. Medicine Awards, the Oscars of Innovation, which was won by Apple (2012) and Tesla (2014), and also won first place at the Chameleon Challenger, a global AI digital pathology image analysis competition. In 2021, DeepBio was recognized as one of the top 100 AI startups in Korea for the third year in a row, and has been recognized as a company that will lead the innovation of digital healthcare in the future. For more information, please visit DeepBio's website at https://www.deepbio.co.kr/.

Media Contact

Daeyeon Kim Manager

(Diane Kim)

diane.kim@deepbio.co.kr

010-2938-6161

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deep Bio