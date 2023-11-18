SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of General Motors Company - GM

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of General Motors Company ("GM" or the "Company") (NYSE: GM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether GM and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 24, 2023, the California Department of Motor Vehicles ("California DMV") issued a statement announcing the immediate suspension of the deployment and driverless testing permits of Cruise LLC ("Cruise"), General Motors' majority-owned autonomous vehicle ("AV") unit, following a hit-and-run incident involving one of Cruise's AVs that left a pedestrian severely injured earlier in the month. In suspending Cruise's permits, the California DMV cited, among other issues, that Cruise "ha[d] misrepresented . . . information related to safety of the autonomous technology of its vehicles."

On this news, General Motors' stock price fell $0.66 per share, or 2.26%, to close at $28.56 per share on October 24, 2023.

Then, on October 26, 2023, Cruise announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that it would pause all of its AV operations across the country "while we take time to examine our processes, systems, and tools and reflect on how we can better operate in a way that will earn public trust."

On this news, General Motors' stock price fell $1.33 per share, or 4.66%, to close at $27.22 per share on October 27, 2023.

