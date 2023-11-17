VIRGIN HOTELS CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAYS WITH NEW CAMPAIGN, JOY BEHIND EVERY DOOR

Sir Richard Branson's luxury lifestyle hotel brand gives back to travelers with festive savings, suite upgrades and charitable donations

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels, the hotel brand from Sir Richard Branson delivering innovation and smart disruption, is reveling in the holiday spirit with Joy Behind Every Door, a seasonal campaign rewarding travelers worldwide with the year's most magical deals. Today through December 31, Virgin Hotels will offer the following promotions for guests booking stays at its global portfolio:

Virgin Hotels (PRNewsfoto/Virgin Hotels) (PRNewswire)

Exclusive Offer: Travelers will find more reasons than ever to stay at Virgin's stylish hotels with the best rates of the year. Guests can lock in exclusive savings for their next dream vacation with up to 30% off on hotel stays from November 13, 2023 through the end of 2024. This festive offer is valid for all of Virgin Hotels' eight global destinations, including the newly opened locations in New York City and Glasgow . With thoughtfully designed Guest Chambers, smart amenities and day-to-night food and entertainment hotspots onsite, each Virgin Hotel offers the ideal home base to explore the bustling energy of the cities where they are located.





Surprise Upgrades : Select guests booking stays during the promotional period will be delighted with surprise upgrades to Sir Richard's Flat , the most luxurious penthouse suite available at all Virgin Hotels. With bold designs and one-of-a-kind amenities, such as expansive layouts spanning up to 2,800 square feet, wraparound balconies to take in panoramic city views and spacious bathrooms with clawfoot bathtubs and double vanities, Sir Richard's Flat will dazzle any guest lucky enough to receive a complimentary upgrade with a truly unforgettable overnight experience.





Holiday Givebacks: To spread the holiday joy beyond the doors of its properties, Virgin Hotels will launch a philanthropic initiative in commemoration of Giving Tuesday. Virgin Hotels will donate 5% of all revenue from all direct bookings on November 28, 2023 to Feeding America and Feeding Britain to benefit efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity, continuing the brand's unwavering commitment to change its communities for the better. : To spread the holiday joy beyond the doors of its properties, Virgin Hotels will launch a philanthropic initiative in commemoration of Giving Tuesday. Virgin Hotels will donate 5% of all revenue from all direct bookings ontoandto benefit efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity, continuing the brand's unwavering commitment to change its communities for the better.

"Virgin Hotels has always championed the communities we call home, and this holiday season is no different," said James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels. "The holidays are a time to celebrate togetherness, compassion, and the joy of giving. We hope to channel this spirit of generosity through Joy Behind Every Door, which not only unlocks exciting travel opportunities for our guests, but also supports underserved communities during a time when they need it most."

To learn more about the exciting details of Joy Behind Every Door and to make hotel reservations, please visit Virgin Hotels' official website at www.virginhotels.com/joy.

About Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels is a luxury lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service and a personalized hotel experience inspired by the innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for more than 50 years. Each hotel intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music, design, and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. The current portfolio includes eight hotels: Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Nashville, Virgin Hotels New Orleans, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, Virgin Hotels New York City and Virgin Hotels Glasgow. New locations will debut in Miami and Denver in 2025, as well as the launch of Virgin Residences. In addition, Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel, conversions, and ground-up development in Boston, Orlando, Los Angeles, Austin, Philadelphia, Seattle, London and more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virgin Hotels