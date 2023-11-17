Tidal Rave Festival: The Rave From Ghana Where Africa's Youth Come Out To Play

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Submitted by Twelvenets : BET Award-winning artistes and Ghana's Afrobeats stars Sarkodie and Stonebwoy thrilled fans at Africa's Biggest Beach festival, Tidal Rave Festival in Ghana. Watch exciting scenes from the recent festival here.

Tidal Rave Festival from Ghana celebrates African youth culture expressed through dance, music, fashion, entrepreneurship, and content creation. Photo credit: Stargaze Pictures/Tidal Rave Festival/EchoHouse (PRNewswire)

The festival, in its 10th year, registered more than 20,000 Ravers, thanks to years of consistently promoting and curating youth culture in the arts and entertainment industry in Africa. More superstars including Samini, KiDi, R2Bees, and Joey B were not left out of the line-up, as fans trooped in to catch a piece of the fun from their favorite artistes.

Many leading Ghanaian artistes, including Gyakie, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, KiDi, DJ Vyrusky, and Kojo Manuel, have publicly credited the festival for helping boost their careers.

To further support young and growing Ghanaian acts, the festival piloted the Tidal Rave Album, a collection of songs by new and evolving artistes. This yet-to-be-released album will receive airplay, promotion, and it will form an integral part of the festival's future plans.

The team behind the festival really put in exceptional work to create memorable experiences for attendees. You would notice a Rave Runway for beach fashion lovers, Creators Cove for content creators, Surf and Step Zone for dancers, Surfside Stage for music lovers, and Beach Play Zone for everyone who wants to have fun at the beach. These zones offered something for everyone, from photo opportunities to entertainment.

On top of experiences, was a unique opportunity for brands to engage with consumers in a non-traditional way. For example, Captain Morgan Rum created a ship deck at the festival where people could learn about the brand and enjoy drinks.

According to Beryl Agyekum Ayaaba, CEO of EchoHouse , organizers of the festival: "This is a true success story for the celebration of Ghanaian youth culture. It has helped promote Ghanaian music and culture to the world and has provided a platform for young people to express themselves. We are thankful to our partners and campus teams who are constantly helping shape experiences for attendees."

The festival continues to Liberia in December of 2023, with plans to expand to Nigeria and other countries next year.

About EchoHouse

EchoHouse Ghana Limited is a 360 creative marketing communications agency headquartered in Ghana. It provides creative and strategic solutions that guarantee results for brands in Francophone and Anglophone West Africa.

