This Week in Tech News: 13 Stories You Need to See

- Introducing Autodesk AI for Design and Make
Whether in constructing new buildings and highways, manufacturing products and smart devices, or creating compelling media and entertainment, Autodesk AI is helping customers meet the moment – not just by increasing productivity, but by giving them the tools to be more ambitious and creative.
- Whirlpool Corporation Unveils Revolutionary Slimtech™ Insulation Technology - The Latest in a History of Innovation
This technology represents a significant step forward in refrigeration technology, which has long relied on bulky polyurethane foam for insulation. By using a proprietary material that is vacuum-sealed within the door or sides of the refrigerator itself, SlimTech™ insulation can reduce the wall thickness by up to 66% - allowing for up to 25% more capacity inside the refrigerator.
- Norton Declares November 26 "Cyber Safety Sunday," Advocating for Safe, Scam-Free Online Holiday Shopping
With one in four consumers reporting being targeted by scammers last holiday season, Cyber Safety Sunday reminds shoppers to prioritize their online safety and implement security measures to protect their personal and financial information.
- DocuSign Launches WhatsApp Integration to Accelerate Business Around the Globe
The latest expansion in allowing customers to seamlessly reach signers through their preferred communication platforms, the DocuSign eSignature integration of WhatsApp sends users real-time notifications that link directly to agreements and enable quick, secure signing.
- OtterBox Launches Defender Series XT Division 2 for Use in Hazardous Locations
Defender Series XT Division 2 cases for iPhone are engineered for demanding, industrial-grade use and are ideal for use in industries such as oil and gas, mining, agriculture, manufacturing, aviation and designated class facilities where chemicals, dust and heavy machinery are present.
- Organizations Are Unprepared for the Massive Energy Requirements and Data Demands of AI, New Pure Storage Survey Reveals
This limitation poses a challenge to the successful implementation of AI to support critical corporate initiatives, including those aimed at achieving environmental goals. Nearly all IT buyers feel pressure to reduce their carbon footprint. In fact, most agree that meeting IT goals is impossible without properly preparing IT infrastructure to support AI.
- Match Group Announces "Are You Sure?" To Expand To Millions Of Users Across Match, Stir, OurTime & More
AYS? serves as an anti-harassment feature that asks users to think twice before sending a message, providing a warning in real-time to users about their opening line. The feature uses automated tools to detect potentially harmful language and proactively intervenes to warn the sender that their message may be offensive, asking them to review and consider editing it before hitting send.
- Synopsys Announces Synopsys.ai Copilot, Breakthrough GenAI Capability to Accelerate Chip Design
Synopsys.ai Copilot works alongside designers in the Synopsys tools they use every day, enabling conversational intelligence, in natural language, across the design team. It's designed to learn new skills and grow with teams' needs, making it easier for chipmakers to boost productivity and achieve design targets across all stages of chip design.
- GrubMarket Launches Pioneering AI Product to Bring AI Solutions to the Food Supply Chain Industry
Farm-GPT harnesses the power of advanced AI and leverages the latest available pricing data from both the USDA and proprietary sources to assist farmers in making informed decisions about which commodities to cultivate based on market demand and revenue potential.
- A majority of Americans are optimistic that AI will improve healthcare in 2024
Some of the highest levels of optimism for AI in healthcare are around diagnoses and improving healthcare access. In fact, roughly six in ten adults (61%) agree one of the main benefits of using AI in healthcare is to diagnose and detect health conditions.
- Dell Technologies and Hugging Face to Simplify Generative AI with On-Premises IT
The companies will create a new Dell portal on the Hugging Face platform to offer simplified on-premises deployment of customized large language models (LLM) on the industry's top selling infrastructure technology portfolio.
- OrCam Technologies Unveils OrCam Read 3 - First AI-Driven All-In-One Solution for People with Low Vision and Visual Impairments
OrCam Read 3 will change the way individuals with vision loss and reading difficulties interact with visual materials. Just point the device at a book, computer screen, product packaging or any text, and the AI technology will loudly and clearly read the text aloud or through earphones. It even supports 17 different languages.
- OpenText Cybersecurity 2023 Global Ransomware Survey: Companies Still Don't Believe They are Targets for Ransomware Attacks
Findings show a similarity in how small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises (more than 1,000 employees) think about ransomware attacks, including a disconnect about who is a target and growing concern about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by threat actors.
