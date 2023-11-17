This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Kohler's new hydrogen solutions and LG's new EV chargers.
- Kohler Energy Accelerates Clean Energy Vision & Expands Offering with New Hydrogen Solutions
Kohler Energy's industrial business will launch its first hydrogen fuel cell power system, a 100 kW Solid Polymer Electrolyte Membrane fuel cell, using green hydrogen, for emergency backup, peak shaving and demand response. The system is suitable for a broad range of mission-critical power users including hospitals, data centers, utilities, ports and water treatment plants.
- AutoGrid and Puget Sound Energy Combat Climate Change with Virtual Power Plants
PSE's VPP will reduce costs and help maintain reliable energy supply to its more than 1 million residential and business customers. Additionally, the VPP solution allows participating customers to receive monetary incentives for sharing assets with the grid and/or curtailing usage.
- Canoo Delivering First Made in Oklahoma Electric Vehicles to State Government
"We are proud to be part of this historic moment as Canoo builds momentum on its road to full-scale production," said Governor Kevin Stitt. "This marks Oklahoma's return to vehicle manufacturing and proves 'The Sooner State' is the right place to grow cutting-edge businesses and create new jobs."
- SunPower Brings Solar Energy to Hundreds of Low-Income Renters
SunPower plans to install over 1 megawatt of solar at Poppy Grove in Elk Grove, CA, making it one of the largest affordable housing communities in the nation to run on renewable energy. The 2,649-panel system is designed to offset up to 80% of the residents' consumption helping them save up to $1,000 annually on their utility bills.
- LG Electronics to Enter U.S. EV Charging Market with Line of Owner-Operated AC and DC Chargers
According to LG Business Solutions USA's Senior Vice President Nicolas Min, the line will include Level 2 and Level 3 EV chargers, opening new opportunities for businesses, municipalities and other public places to support the electrification of America with independently owned and operated charging stations.
- BKV and EnLink Midstream Commence First Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project in the Barnett Shale
Barnett Zero is one of the first purpose-drilled, Class II commercial carbon sequestration well injecting CO2 waste from natural gas processing plants in the United States, and with the initial injection, BKV and EnLink will be among the first energy companies to have commercial carbon capture and sequestration operations in the nation.
- GAF Energy Completes Construction of Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown, Texas
Full operation is planned for the end of the year, when the facility will produce the Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingle (ES), a transformative solar product which integrates with traditional shingles to create a sleek and attractive look for the customer.
- With larger wafers, Astronergy ASTRO N7 products to drop PV power station costs to lower level
Under the standardized module size previously set by Astronergy and other leading PV industry players, 66 pieces of rectangular cells are expected to enable the ASTRO N7 66-cell product to a power of over 615W and a conversion efficiency of over 22.8%, which are both at the tip in the industry.
- AI Meets Renewable Energy: DarkByte Teams Up with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to deliver an AI Cloud
DarkByte will host its AI cloud powered by renewable energy using sources including solar, batteries, hydro, and nanotech – helping to define new industry standards in environmental sustainability, incorporating security that meets the standards prescribed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for its vendors, and scalable AI solutions.
- Qmerit Deploying AI for Faster, Safer, More Accurate Estimates for Home EV Charging Installations
Panel Insights™, Qmerit's latest innovation, leverages advanced AI algorithms to evaluate an electrical panel's specifications, including available circuit spaces, number of tandem breakers, total electrical capacity and more, all from a single image of an electrical panel.
