Orchestry and Cambay Solutions announce their partnership to unlock the full power of Microsoft 365

Orchestry and Cambay Solutions announce their partnership to unlock the full power of Microsoft 365

Cambay Solutions partners with Orchestry to deliver a comprehensive governance, adoption, and enablement platform, empowering businesses of all sizes to fully leverage Microsoft 365.

KATY, Texas, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Orchestry and Cambay Solutions announce their strategic partnership to drive client success in Microsoft 365.

Orchestry (https://www.orchestry.com ), is a complete empowerment, adoption and standardization platform, built by Microsoft 365 MVPs for IT Administrators with Microsoft 365 end-users in mind. Orchestry is on a mission to make work simple in Microsoft 365, empower users, drive adoption, automate governance, day-to-day management and security.

The Orchestry platform takes the guesswork out of what to use and when in Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) with pre-built Workspace Templates, intelligent Workspace Provisioning, actionable Workspace Insights, robust Microsoft 365 Guest management, informative Workspace Directory and robust governance features to enable both IT administrators and end-users throughout the organization.

Cambay Solutions, a seasoned Microsoft Solutions Partner, specializes in tailoring Microsoft 365 experiences to foster efficient collaboration and digital innovation. The partnership with Orchestry intensifies Cambay's capabilities in governance and workflow customization, allowing clients to experience a harmonious and controlled digital workspace.

With a shared passion for client success through technology, Orchestry and Cambay Solutions together will deliver a more governed, adoptable, and scalable Microsoft 365 environment.

Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry, shares, "After knowing and collaborating with the team at Cambay Solutions, I'm elated to announce our partnership to empower clients to standardize governance, provisioning and templating in Microsoft 365".

More than just a standard templating and governance tool for Microsoft Teams, Orchestry's comprehensive platform will enable Cambay Solutions to support clients with governance in SharePoint Online, Microsoft Planner, Microsoft Lists, Microsoft OneNote as well as other Microsoft 365 business applications through a single, unified interface.

Aaron Caipen, Executive Vice President of Cambay Solutions, adds, "This partnership marks a significant step in elevating the collaboration experience for our clients, leveraging Orchestry's comprehensive governance platform to harness the full potential of Microsoft 365."

In partnership, Cambay Solutions and Orchestry will help organizations drive enablement, adoption and standardization while helping integrity and governance of Microsoft 365.

About Orchestry

Orchestry makes work simple in Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams and SharePoint Online with its comprehensive enablement, adoption and standardization platform. Built by SharePoint MVPs and Microsoft 365 experts, Orchestry helps organizations formulate a roadmap of "what to use when" in Microsoft 365 through increasing technology adoption, empowering governance and simplifying provisioning organization-wide. Learn more: https://www.orchestry.com .

About Cambay Solutions

Cambay Solutions, a Microsoft Solutions Partner, specializes in leveraging Azure, AI, Dynamics 365, Data and Analytics and Microsoft 365 to propel digital transformation. By providing customized, innovative solutions, Cambay enhances business efficiency, collaboration, and growth, ensuring clients excel in the modern digital economy. Learn more: https://www.cambaycs.com

View original content:

SOURCE Orchestry Software