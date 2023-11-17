CJ STROUD & PARIS JOHNSON, JR. PASS THE TORCH TO TREVEYON HENDERSON TO HOST FEED THE NEED

Athletes and prominent community figures lend a helping hand at the second annual Feed the Need TownHall Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When they're not giving it their all on the field, the top Columbus athletes and superstars show up off the field to give back. Star running back, Treveyon Henderson, will carry on the tradition of Feed The Need by serving as its host this Thanksgiving season. Treveyon will help serve thousands of free turkey dinners to those in need at TownHall on Monday, November 21, from 11-5pm. CJ Stroud & Paris Johnson, Jr. hosted Feed The Need at TownHall last year.

Denzel Burke, Steele Chambers. Tommy Eichenberg, Mike Hall, Jr., Davison Igbinosun, Jordan Hancock, Xavier Johnson, Tyreik Williams, Ty Hamilton, and Miyan Williams will all lend a helping hand to serve. Columbus Crew players, Josh Simmons, Evan Bush, and Darlington Nagbe will show their support including members of the Blue Jackets. Women's Basketball stand-out guard, Kaia Henderson and Women's Gymnast, Elle Hodges, will team-up to serve. Many other notable Columbus leaders will unite to serve those in need. Mega Social Influencer, Ross Smith, will help share all the goodwill going on at Feed The Need. Many of our loyal sponsors go the extra-step by serving that day.

TownHall, the country's first 100% non-GMO restaurant and a staple of Cleveland's revitalization efforts, leads this annual initiative.

"TownHall has hosted Feed The Need for the last decade and is proud to continue supporting the local community," says TownHall owner Bobby George. "This event is the highlight of our year." Since 2013, over 40,000 meals have been served by Jim Brown, Bernie Kosar, Joe Thomas, Joe Haden, TJ Ward, Dwayne Wade, Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward, Baker Mayfield, and UFC Champ, Stipe Miocic.

TownHall continues their efforts to support the community by collecting gently used outerwear, hats, scarves, sweaters, mittens, and jackets. The outerwear can be dropped off at TownHall and their sister restaurant, Rebol. They will be available for the less fortunate during Feed The Need.

Donations can be made by dropping off at either location or downloading their co-branded app (TownHall+Rebol) and selecting curbside drop off. A member of their team will come and collect the donation. Everyone that donates will also receive a free organic coffee or bone broth. As always, TownHall will be raising and matching funds to further support St. Augustine's ongoing efforts to feed those in need. 100% of donations will go directly to St. Augustine to make a small impact on their incredible commitment to providing for our community three times a day, 364 days a year.

"Every year, we strive to make this event more impactful. We're able to do that thanks to our partnerships with local homeless shelters, especially St. Augustine," says George.

