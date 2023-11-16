SelfGood LLC., and Prosperity Group Benefits Form Strategic Relationship

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SelfGood, LLC., a customer-centric insurance technology company announced today that it has formed a strategic relationship with Prosperity Group Benefits.

SelfGood will offer Hospital Shield, an innovative supplemental health benefit product that provides fixed benefits for eligible services including hospital stays. Two plans are offered on the SelfGood technology platform including Hospital Shield Silver or Hospital Shield Gold, with the latter being an enhanced benefit plan.

Jeffrey Blattner, Assistant Vice President at Prosperity Group Benefits said, "We feel that our affiliation with SelfGood allows Prosperity Group Benefits to expand its presence in the supplemental health market through trusted distribution partners. SelfGood is an ideal partner to provide this type of insurance to a market that has been historically underserved."

Ryan Fajkowski, Founder and President at SelfGood, LLC., said: "SelfGood was founded with the mission to create high value insurance products for individuals and families without employer sponsored insurance. Our alignment with Prosperity enables us to accelerate growth through our expanding distribution network and serve more consumers. As larger deductibles become a mainstay for ACA products, we created Hospital Shield to protect consumers and offset out of pocket costs in the event of a hospital admission. Hospital Shield is the first of many products designed by SelfGood in partnership with Prosperity to simplify insurance and serve this growing consumer market."

The Prosperity Hospital Shield Silver or Hospital Shield Gold policies will be accessible to the member-base of The Alliance of Gig Workers, a non-profit organization that is a part of the SelfGood operation. Hospital Shield Silver and Hospital Shield Gold are association fixed indemnity products underwritten by S.USA Life Insurance Company, a Prosperity Life Group member company.

About SelfGood:

SelfGood is a customer-centric insurance technology company. SelfGood's mission is to revolutionize the insurance industry by shifting the focus from products built for large business organizations to the individual. SelfGood strives to meet the unique needs of entrepreneurs, self-employed individuals, freelancers, gig workers, and anyone without employer-sponsored insurance.

About The Alliance of Gig Workers:

The Alliance of Gig Workers is a non-profit organization serving the goals and needs of small businesses, the self-employed, independent contractors, and entrepreneurs from across the nation. Since its inception, Alliance of Gig Workers has provided benefits and resources to help its members with professional, lifestyle and health-related benefits, as well as advocacy opportunities so they can have a voice on issues that may impact their success.

About Prosperity Group Benefits:

Prosperity Group Benefits offers Accident, Critical Illness, Hospital Indemnity, Cancer, and Gap plans in approved states through its affiliated underwriting companies. It is part of Prosperity Life Group.

About Prosperity Life Group:

Prosperity Life Group is a marketing name for Prosperity Group Holdings, LP and its subsidiaries. Through its affiliated underwriting companies, Prosperity Life Group provides protection, supplemental and asset accumulation products distributed through banks, independent marketing

organizations, managing general agencies, career, and worksite channels. Each underwriting company is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. Prosperity's insurance operating companies have an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating by A.M. Best.1

1Rating as of date of publication. See www.ambest.com for latest rating information.

