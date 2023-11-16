Ereach2 / H2Go: Selected for NSIN Foundry And Forge Showcase Day

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FedTech is excited to announce that Ereach2 / H2Go, a pioneering force in energy, was selected for participation in the Joint Showcase Day for the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) Foundry and Forge programs. The virtual event took place on November 15, and Ereach2 / H2Go presented its dual-use innovation.

H2Go is developing an off-grid power system energy-powered by high-energy-density hydrogen reactions to innovate the electrochemical technology space.

The Joint Showcase Day brought together some of the most innovative minds in the defense technology sector, and Ereach2 / H2Go was selected to be part of this prestigious event. They are among the top 6 teams in the Foundry program, a testament to their dedication and cutting-edge solution.

Ereach2 / H2Go had the opportunity to pitch their technology during the showcase. They also engaged in live Q&A sessions with a panel of expert reviewers, providing a platform for constructive feedback and insights from industry leaders and experts.

"We have found the Foundry program to be very useful in terms of initial ideation, conducting customer discovery, and support in understanding the entrepreneurial environment. We have found that support and the pace of work with lab IP depend heavily on involvement from the initial inventors, the willingness of the lab to participate, and general adherence to the original use case," the team stated.

The Joint Showcase Day for NSIN Foundry and Forge programs marked a significant milestone in Ereach2 / H2Go's journey. Their dedication, creativity, and hard work are leaving a lasting impact on the national security landscape, and this event was a celebration of their contributions.

