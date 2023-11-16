Caster Connection Implements 3D Caster Configurator on Website, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Caster and Wheel Solutions Manufacturer adds configurable CAD files to online catalog.

CINCINNATI and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caster Connection, a provider of caster and wheel solutions, has now launched a 3D CAD model configurator to show case their products online. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the addition of this configurator to Caster Connection's existing product drawings will allow engineers to more efficiently research and purchase product by allowing them instant access to 3D CAD models.

(PRNewsfoto/CADENAS PARTsolutions) (PRNewswire)

Clients can now drill down into specific SKUs based on their project's needs.

The update includes many of Caster Connection's product lines, including the CC Nylex, CC Stark, CC Stout, and the popular CC Apex wheels. These casters focus on ergonomics, noise reduction, safety and cost. "We pride ourselves in helping our clients identify pain points and find solutions," stated Caster Connection's Director of Marketing, Jeremy King. The addition of the configurator allows new and existing clients to explore these products and make informed purchasing decisions.

Prior to launching the configurator, Caster Connection offered clients the option to download basic CAD drawings. Now clients can maneuver and manipulate the product in real time, with the ability to rotate, measure and more. "The ability to configure and manipulate products directly in the website will really improve our client's research and buying process," add King. "Clients can now drill down into specific SKUs based on their project's needs."

In addition to customizing products, Caster Connection customers can now download 3D caster models in over 100 native and neutral formats allowing engineers to implement the models into any project.

About Caster Connection

Caster Connection is a manufacturer of casters and wheels as well as a master distributor of elite brand casters, wheels, and other material handling products. The company was built on the founding principle: "Our Company will work to constantly seek ways to increase the value our clients receive for their investments in casters and wheels and provide solutions that make them successful." Caster Connection is dedicated to developing the most innovative and optimal solutions in order to deliver enhanced ergonomics, safety, and efficiency for every partner.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions, helping industrial component manufacturers increase sales leads and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

