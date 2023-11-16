ACTO'S OMNISIGHT™ DASHBOARDS OFFER LIFE SCIENCES LEADERS NEW LEVELS OF VISIBILITY INTO TRAINING'S IMPACT ON SALES PERFORMANCE

Breaking Down Data Silos to Offer Robust Real-time Analytics, Provide Meaningful Insight, and Impact Commercial Success

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ACTO , the #1 Learning Platform in Life Sciences, today announced OmniSight™ dashboards, which enable pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies to leverage commercial learning and development in a targeted manner to positively impact sales performance. Never before have commercial leaders been able to quantify the effect of training on field force effectiveness by correlating learning metrics to rep behavior and results. OmniSight brings together datasets that allow teams to spot overall positive and negative trends in the field, as well as individual strengths and weaknesses, so action can be taken to address competency or skill gaps and boost sales performance.

"For the first time, we have data-driven insight that allows us to better understand which sales training efforts and strategies are having a positive effect on the bottom line," says Kapil Kalra, Chief Customer Officer at ACTO. "These real-time insights allow us to demonstrate the impact of training on sales results. It is changing how we train, as well as providing new levels of strategic value in our organization."

"ACTO is the only learning platform that supports the entire learning lifecycle – from home study, to live learning, to in-field reinforcement – and captures critical data and insight along the way that can be used to drive commercial success in real time," says Parth Khanna, CEO of ACTO. "Such data integration allows managers to identify performance promoters or diagnose areas of risk and take immediate action to impact rep behavior and improve performance. By breaking down data silos and unifying learners' activity in one environment, ACTO provides Life Sciences commercial leaders a level of meaningful insight into key metrics, such as demonstrating the impact of specific training efforts on sales."

For more information, visit www.acto.com/OmniSight .

About ACTO

ACTO is the #1 learning and insights platform for the Life Sciences industry, purpose-built to help drive commercial excellence. Optimized for product launches, new hire onboarding, and sales meetings, ACTO helps Sales, Marketing, and Commercial Learning & Development leaders reduce ramp time for field reps and impact performance. Learn more at acto.com.

